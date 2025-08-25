These Eight States Could See Aurora Borealis Sunday Night

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 05:48
MemeCore
M$0.44492+2.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1008+0.20%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.143-3.78%
Aurora
AURORA$0.07242-0.74%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0389+2.36%

Topline

The northern lights have a chance to appear for viewers Sunday night in the northern continental United States and Alaska, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted, although activity would be limited to the northernmost states.

The aurora borealis has a slight chance to appear in the Upper Midwest and Alaska.

Getty Images

Key Facts

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center forecasted a Kp index of three out of nine for Sunday evening, indicating the northern lights could “become brighter” and produce more “auroral activity (motion and formation).”

Sunday night’s viewing line stretches as far south as central Minnesota, with a higher chance of seeing the lights higher in Canada and Alaska.

There is a slight chance the Earth could experience minor geomagnetic storms Sunday evening, forecasters said, but put these chances at just 20%.

Which States Could See The Aurora?

The northern lights could be visible from some parts of the Upper Midwest, including North Dakota, the northern portion of Minnesota, far northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Parts of Montana are also within the view line, as well as small slivers of northern Idaho and extreme northeast Washington. Most of Alaska is within range to see the aurora.

What’s The Best Way To View The Northern Lights?

NOAA recommends viewers travel north toward the Earth’s magnetic north pole. Viewers hoping to catch a glimpse of the aurora should leave cities or other sources of bright lights and find a good vantage point for peak viewing hours, experts say. The aurora is typically most active between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

What To Watch For

Similar conditions, which can create what NOAA calls a “quiet aurora,” could continue Monday night, according to the administration’s three-day geomagnetic forecast. The same general area will likely be within the view line Monday night, forecasters said.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/08/24/northern-lights-could-appear-in-these-8-states-sunday-night/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1734-0.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0642-6.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Top 3 Altcoins That Could Overtake XRP by 2026

Top 3 Altcoins That Could Overtake XRP by 2026

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-3-altcoins-that-could-surpass-xrp-by-2026/
XRP
XRP$3.0321-0.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020235-9.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 06:00
Share
Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market will be monitoring numerous altcoin events and economic developments in the new week. Continue Reading: Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006157-1.75%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:49
Share

Trending News

More

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Top 3 Altcoins That Could Overtake XRP by 2026

Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov

BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Success Wasn’t Luck, Meet The Core Team Made It Happen!