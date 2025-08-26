These States Could See Aurora Borealis Tuesday

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 23:44
Topline

A cluster of states in the northern U.S. might have an opportunity to view the northern lights Tuesday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Some solar radiation storms are expected early this week, forecasters said.

Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Tuesday night, suggesting the northern lights could be visible just south of the Canadian border.

No minor or greater geomagnetic storms or significant solar winds are expected, though the Kp index may increase to around four early Wednesday morning, meaning aurora borealis may be more visible in a few more states, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook.

Calmer aurora activity comes as minor solar radiation storms are expected to persist through Thursday with some possible impacts to high-frequency radio.

Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible?

The northern lights are forecast across Canada and Alaska, where the phenomenon may be visible once the sun sets in the state. Other states have a lower chance of seeing the Northern Lights, including parts of Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. (See map below.)

What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights?

Aurora borealis is best seen in the winter months as nights grow longer, though their colorful, swirling lights may still be visible throughout the year depending on solar activity. NOAA recommends traveling to a north-facing, high vantage point away from light pollution to view the lights, which the agency said are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights?

With a regular camera, photography experts recommend using a wide-angle lens, an aperture or F-stop of four or less and a focus set to the furthest possible setting. If using a smartphone, NOAA said it’s best to enable night mode and disable flash, while also using a tripod to stabilize the image.

Key Background

A period of increased auroral activity is expected to persist into early 2026, after activity on the sun’s surface peaked late last year. This peak, a “solar maximum,” occurs throughout the sun’s 11-year cycle and results in increased solar events like coronal mass ejections and solar flares. Electrons from these events are largely responsible for producing the northern lights, as they become “excited” and release energy in the form of swirling lights once colliding with oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Northern Lights Displays Hit A 500-Year Peak In 2024—Here's Where You Could Catch Aurora Borealis In 2025 By Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/26/northern-lights-forecast-these-states-may-view-aurora-borealis-tonight/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
