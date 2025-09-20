The post These States Might See Aurora Borealis This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A selection of states in the northern U.S. might have an opportunity to view the northern lights this weekend, with a chance of a geomagnetic storm to kick off the upcoming week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A geomagnetic storm is forecast to start the upcoming week. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights may be seen as far south as southern Minnesota. On Sunday, the agency projected a Kp index of four, indicating auroral activity may be present across a view line that sweeps along the northern border of Iowa, with an increased chance along the Canadian border. Sunday night’s forecast might be upgraded as minor geomagnetic storms are likely, following the effects of high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook, which may increase projections to a Kp index of five for early Monday morning. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? Northern Canada and Alaska have the highest likelihood of viewing the northern lights on both Saturday and Sunday nights. On Saturday, the phenomenon has a lesser, yet still possible forecast in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends into areas of South Dakota and Maine, with a higher chance along the Canadian border. (See maps below.) Saturday night’s view line. NOAA Sunday night’s view line. NOAA What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The northern lights are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time while at a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution, according to NOAA. Aurora borealis is more visible throughout the winter as nights are longer,… The post These States Might See Aurora Borealis This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A selection of states in the northern U.S. might have an opportunity to view the northern lights this weekend, with a chance of a geomagnetic storm to kick off the upcoming week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A geomagnetic storm is forecast to start the upcoming week. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights may be seen as far south as southern Minnesota. On Sunday, the agency projected a Kp index of four, indicating auroral activity may be present across a view line that sweeps along the northern border of Iowa, with an increased chance along the Canadian border. Sunday night’s forecast might be upgraded as minor geomagnetic storms are likely, following the effects of high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook, which may increase projections to a Kp index of five for early Monday morning. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? Northern Canada and Alaska have the highest likelihood of viewing the northern lights on both Saturday and Sunday nights. On Saturday, the phenomenon has a lesser, yet still possible forecast in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends into areas of South Dakota and Maine, with a higher chance along the Canadian border. (See maps below.) Saturday night’s view line. NOAA Sunday night’s view line. NOAA What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The northern lights are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time while at a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution, according to NOAA. Aurora borealis is more visible throughout the winter as nights are longer,…