These States Might See Aurora Borealis This Weekend

A selection of states in the northern U.S. might have an opportunity to view the northern lights this weekend, with a chance of a geomagnetic storm to kick off the upcoming week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A geomagnetic storm is forecast to start the upcoming week.
NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights may be seen as far south as southern Minnesota.
On Sunday, the agency projected a Kp index of four, indicating auroral activity may be present across a view line that sweeps along the northern border of Iowa, with an increased chance along the Canadian border.
Sunday night’s forecast might be upgraded as minor geomagnetic storms are likely, following the effects of high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook, which may increase projections to a Kp index of five for early Monday morning.
Northern Canada and Alaska have the highest likelihood of viewing the northern lights on both Saturday and Sunday nights. On Saturday, the phenomenon has a lesser, yet still possible forecast in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends into areas of South Dakota and Maine, with a higher chance along the Canadian border. (See maps below.)
Saturday night’s view line.
Sunday night’s view line.
The northern lights are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time while at a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution, according to NOAA. Aurora borealis is more visible throughout the winter as nights are longer, though it can still be seen throughout the year, depending on solar activity.
NOAA recommends enabling night mode and disabling flash if using a smartphone, while also using a tripod to stabilize the image. With a regular camera, photography experts have recommended using a wide-angle lens, an aperture or F-stop of four or less and a focus set to the furthest possible setting.
Estimates from NOAA and NASA indicate the northern lights will be more visible through early 2026 after activity on the sun’s surface peaked in late 2024. This peak, a “solar maximum” that occurs periodically during the sun’s 11-year cycle, marks an increase in solar events like coronal mass ejections and solar flares. These events disrupt Earth’s geomagnetic field and are responsible for creating the northern lights. Electrons from these events collide with molecules of oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing them to become “excited” before releasing energy in the form of swirling, colorful lights.
