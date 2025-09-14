Thetanuts Finance Partners with Odette to Debut V4 and RFQ Engine on Base

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 13:45
Thetanuts Finance has announced that “Odette” will become the first partner powered by its platform’s newly unveiled V4 system, pioneering the test phase ahead of its official rollout. This major upgrade introduces a Request For Quote (RFQ) engine and cements Thetanuts’ role as a key infrastructure provider in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

The announcement, made through Thetanuts’ official X (formerly Twitter) channel, confirms Odette as the first project to integrate with V4. Odette is a zero-day options protocol building on Base, designed to deliver fast, flexible, and event-driven products. According to Thetanuts, these qualities are exactly what the RFQ model was built to power, making Odette the ideal partner to debut V4.

Thetanuts V4 is built as a chain-agnostic, trustless, and composable framework, serving as the backbone of the Theta System. It unites vaults, event-driven options, custom strategies, and institutional-grade access in a seamless architecture. This flexibility allows developers and financial protocols to create tailored solutions while ensuring interoperability across multiple blockchains.

A centerpiece of V4 is its RFQ engine, which enables users to request and receive custom quotes directly from liquidity providers. In practice, this model delivers tighter spreads, deeper liquidity, and greater execution transparency, features long associated with traditional financial markets but only now being fully integrated into DeFi.

As the inaugural partner, Odette will leverage V4’s capabilities to strengthen its zero-day options protocol. By integrating the RFQ engine, Odette can provide tailored quotes, more competitive pricing, and deeper liquidity pools for its users. This partnership not only validates the versatility of Thetanuts V4 but also demonstrates how the system can empower emerging DeFi protocols to scale quickly and securely.

Zero-day options, known for their speed and adaptability, align naturally with V4’s event-driven design. The collaboration ensures that Odette’s products can execute with efficiency while showcasing V4’s composability for broader applications across the ecosystem.

For Thetanuts, V4 represents a leap forward from being a structured products platform to a full-scale infrastructure provider. By working with Odette, Thetanuts can test and refine its new architecture under real market conditions, building credibility for institutional adoption and further integration across DeFi.

The coming months will be critical as Odette and Thetanuts put V4 through its first live tests. Performance benchmarks, liquidity depth, and user experience will determine how quickly the system is rolled out to other partners.

With V4, Thetanuts Finance is blending institutional-grade mechanisms like RFQ with the agility of zero-day options, setting the stage for a new era of composable, chain-agnostic DeFi innovation.

