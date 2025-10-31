This $0.035 Crypto Could Be the Next Ripple (XRP) in Terms of Explosive Growth

During the height of the 2017 bull market, Ripple (XRP) emerged as crypto’s greatest success story, with the cryptocurrency growing more than 35,000% to hit an all-time high of $3.92 in the first few months of 2018. What once was a cheap token worth a handful of pennies on the dollar quickly became a market behemoth, creating millionaires overnight who had the foresight to recognize the value early on. Fast forward to today, and a whole new crypto coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is being likened to XRP’s value explosion, with most experts calling it the best crypto to invest in prior to the next huge bull run.

Currently at a low of $0.035 and more than 80% sold out in Phase 6 of its presale, MUTM has already amassed more than $18.2 million from more than 17,600 investors, a clear indicator of enormous market confidence. Its two-way DeFi protocol, that blends peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract models, presents a viable financial model for long-term expansion. With relatively little presale supply remaining and generating interest ahead of its imminent launch, some are predicting Mutuum Finance might follow the path of XRP early on and turn out to be one of the most lucrative new crypto coin of 2025.

XRP Defies Major Resistance Amid Strong On-Chain Development

XRP has broken out at $2.63 recently, its highest since Oct 11 and an amazing 48% bounce from this year’s lows. The surge comes after Ripple’s network expands propelled by expansion in stablecoin uptake, with Ripple USD (RLUSD) market cap being over $900 million, more than $114 million over 1 October. Activity has also increased with 135% RLUSD volume increase and overall transactions increasing 54% to 463,000 in the last month. Institutional demand is also increasing, with Teucrium XRP ETF currently having $366 million, and REX-Osprey XRP ETF having over $108 million.

Mutuum Finance Reaches 80% Completion in Phase 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still receiving massive traction from the DeFi community, with it becoming the best crypto to invest in 2025. Currently in Presale Phase 6, the MUTM token is sitting at $0.035, up by 20% from Phase 5, and is sitting at its lowest price level prior to the next price hike.

Phase 7 will see the value of the token increase to $0.04, something that has attracted humongous FOMO in investors willing to get early entry in what most predicted to be the next coin to hit $1. Investor interest has been unprecedented, with more than 17,600 investors raising more than $18.2 million to date. With more than 80% of Phase 6 tokens sold, Mutuum Finance has proven overwhelming market demand and quickly changing investor trust.

Touted as a high-growth DeFi play of long-term value, MUTM is being embraced more and more as one of the leading early-stage new crypto coins for those looking for near-term upside potential and long-term portfolio value within the world of decentralized finance.

Mutuum Finance Prepares Q4 2025 Sepolia Testnet

Mutuum Finance is adding a new spin to borrowing and lending on DeFi with the imminent Sepolia testnet launch of its protocol in Q4 2025. The platform natively pairs on-chain transaction with token behavior, resulting in a robust platform for lenders and borrowers. Depositors can put down cryptocurrency and receive interest in the form of mtTokens, digital receipts automatically growing yield over time. Lenders can, nonetheless, utilize ETH or USDT as collateral to take out liquidity without having to sell their assets, and mtTokens can also be staked for reward MUTM on top, again incentivizing longer-term involvement.

Testnet deployment is a landmark on Mutuum Finance’s roadmap, where the development team can experiment with system performance, refine interest rate mechanisms, and stress-test risk management procedures prior to bringing out the full mainnet. This achievement represents a watershed in Mutuum Finance’s transition from a flashy fundraising project to an up-and-running next-gen DeFi platform designed for scalability, openness, and community-driven growth.

