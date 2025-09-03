This Altcoin Announced a Major Update, Spiking Its Price

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 10:41
Pumpfun (PUMP) has officially launched its “Project Ascend” update, which aims to make its ecosystem more sustainable and community-focused.

The most important innovation introduced in this context was the dynamic and tiered fee system called Creator Fees V1.

In the new system, Creator Fee rates are determined by the coin’s market capitalization. Higher-capitalization tokens will have lower Creator Fees, while lower-capitalization projects will have higher rates. This structure will apply to all tokens on PumpSwap. However, the fee rates passed on to the protocol and liquidity providers (LPs) will remain unchanged.

PUMP price increased by a significant 11% today:

Chart showing the rise in PUMP price.

The Pumpfun team explained that the goal of this update is to “support the long-term growth of coins in the ecosystem and provide content creators with a stronger revenue model.” It was argued that the dynamic fee structure will simplify marketing, content creation, and growth activities for creators and communities.

Pumpfun stated that with this innovation, it aims to attract more talent to the ecosystem and become the strongest project and community center on Solana.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/this-altcoin-announced-a-major-update-spiking-its-price/

