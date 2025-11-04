ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post This Cleveland Guardians’ Business Model Seems To Be Working Well appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 12: Team owner Paul Dolan of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on April 12, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images Recently, Cleveland baseball has been a winning Major League Baseball franchise. The Guardians have made the Major League Baseball playoffs the last two seasons. The team has been in postseason play seven times since 2016. The Guardians lost a heartbreaker to the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series, which went seven games. Even with all their success, fans are disappointed that Guardians ownership has not kept pace with MLB payroll spending. To this writer, the Dolan ownership group, led now by Paul J. Dolan, has taken a very calculated and deliberate approach in their business model for running the Cleveland baseball franchise. SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA – AUGUST 22: Cleveland Indians owner Larry Dolan is seen with Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. before the Little League Classic Presented by Geico at Howard J Lamade Stadium on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images Larry Dolan, Paul’s father, went from his law practice, to buying the Cleveland Indians for $323M in 2000 from David Jacobs. Perceived Business Model: To this long-time observer of Cleveland professional baseball, several consistent factors dictate the operating guidelines of the Guardians. Those five guidelines include: 1-Developing and relying on players drafted, and signed internationally by the Guardians. For years, Cleveland baseball has relied upon quality scouting evaluations to identify, obtain, and develop outstanding young baseball players. Cleveland has been especially astute at developing pitchers and middle-infielders. In fact, Cleveland is known to have one… The post This Cleveland Guardians’ Business Model Seems To Be Working Well appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 12: Team owner Paul Dolan of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on April 12, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images Recently, Cleveland baseball has been a winning Major League Baseball franchise. The Guardians have made the Major League Baseball playoffs the last two seasons. The team has been in postseason play seven times since 2016. The Guardians lost a heartbreaker to the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series, which went seven games. Even with all their success, fans are disappointed that Guardians ownership has not kept pace with MLB payroll spending. To this writer, the Dolan ownership group, led now by Paul J. Dolan, has taken a very calculated and deliberate approach in their business model for running the Cleveland baseball franchise. SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA – AUGUST 22: Cleveland Indians owner Larry Dolan is seen with Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. before the Little League Classic Presented by Geico at Howard J Lamade Stadium on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images Larry Dolan, Paul’s father, went from his law practice, to buying the Cleveland Indians for $323M in 2000 from David Jacobs. Perceived Business Model: To this long-time observer of Cleveland professional baseball, several consistent factors dictate the operating guidelines of the Guardians. Those five guidelines include: 1-Developing and relying on players drafted, and signed internationally by the Guardians. For years, Cleveland baseball has relied upon quality scouting evaluations to identify, obtain, and develop outstanding young baseball players. Cleveland has been especially astute at developing pitchers and middle-infielders. In fact, Cleveland is known to have one…

This Cleveland Guardians’ Business Model Seems To Be Working Well

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 16:28
WELL3
WELL$0.0000576+37.14%
Dolan Duck
DOLAN$0.0242+4.80%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007583-7.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1541-1.21%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6888+0.04%

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 12: Team owner Paul Dolan of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on April 12, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Diamond Images/Getty Images

Recently, Cleveland baseball has been a winning Major League Baseball franchise.

The Guardians have made the Major League Baseball playoffs the last two seasons.

The team has been in postseason play seven times since 2016.

The Guardians lost a heartbreaker to the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series, which went seven games.

Even with all their success, fans are disappointed that Guardians ownership has not kept pace with MLB payroll spending.

To this writer, the Dolan ownership group, led now by Paul J. Dolan, has taken a very calculated and deliberate approach in their business model for running the Cleveland baseball franchise.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA – AUGUST 22: Cleveland Indians owner Larry Dolan is seen with Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. before the Little League Classic Presented by Geico at Howard J Lamade Stadium on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

Larry Dolan, Paul’s father, went from his law practice, to buying the Cleveland Indians for $323M in 2000 from David Jacobs.

Perceived Business Model:

To this long-time observer of Cleveland professional baseball, several consistent factors dictate the operating guidelines of the Guardians. Those five guidelines include:

1-Developing and relying on players drafted, and signed internationally by the Guardians.

For years, Cleveland baseball has relied upon quality scouting evaluations to identify, obtain, and develop outstanding young baseball players.

Cleveland has been especially astute at developing pitchers and middle-infielders.

In fact, Cleveland is known to have one of, if not the best pitching development programs in the game.

Trades are used to obtain controllable players to fill-in a perceived unmet need.

2-Not rushing players to the major leagues

Cleveland is known to be conservative in their approach to player development. They want their players to be well schooled, and obtain sufficient minor league experience to handle the rigors of Major League baseball.

In short, while it might be tempting, they don’t rush their prospects to the big leagues.

The approach also permits them to gain full control of player contracts, without starting their major league service time prematurely.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: Former Cleveland Indians executive John Hart talks during the Indians Hall of Fame induction ceremony prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on June 22, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

3-Trading players as they get expensive, or close to free agency

Former Indians general manager, John Hart began a well received practice among MLB front offices. His theory was to buy out the player’s last two arbitration years, and possibly the first year of free agent eligibility on selective, high-value players.

While Cleveland still tries that approach, often a player is unwilling to sign a contract prior to free agency.

It is not unusual for Cleveland to trade the player either two years before, or in the year before he reaches free agency.

The team traded Francisco Lindor when it became apparent he wasn’t going to sign with Cleveland. Recently, the Guardians did not sign Josh Naylor, who was one season away from free agency. They traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There are others.

Steven Kwan can reach free agency after 2027, and buzz remains that Cleveland would be willing to trade Kwan in the right deal.

Clearly, players like Lindor and Naylor, and perhaps Kwan want to see if they can sign a lengthy contract in free agency, with player-friendly guarantees.

Cleveland Indians president Paul Dolan speaks at the unveiling of a statue honoring Indians Hall of Fame coach and player Lou Boudreau before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Cleveland, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Associated Press

4-Maintaining a player payroll within the owner’s comfort level

Cleveland’s payrolls have been near the bottom of MLB in recent years.

Their 2025 payroll, calculated by MLB, was $100,522,729, or 25th in MLB.

The team payroll is a factor of the Guardians business model.

The team payroll has to be within the comfort level of owner Paul Dolan. He has the final say in the front office budget.

While it is true the Cleveland baseball market is not close in size to those in Los Angeles, Chicago, or New York, it is also true there are numerous revenue streams for every MLB ownership group.

This past year, the Guardians drew 2,051,360 fans to Progressive Field.

In 2024, the team drew 2,056,264 fans.

Those fans bought tickets. They also probably purchased from the concession stands, and possibly bought a souvenir or souvenir(s) while at the game.

They possibly purchased apparel from the team store.

The team receives their share of licensing fees for team merchandise.

The team has lucrative sponsorship and advertising contracts.

The team also receives broadcast rights fees, although not to the extent of the past.

Cleveland also receives revenue sharing money from the league.

All that revenue adds up.

5- Always be competitive and entertaining

Given the expertise of a gifted baseball operations staff, the Guardians are competitive, and entertaining.

Guardians fans are loyal.

Guardians fans know the team will not compete to sign Pete Alonso, or Kyle Schwarber.

Realistically, Guardians fans understand the Cleveland baseball business model.

They just don’t like some of it.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/berniepleskoff/2025/11/04/this-cleveland-guardians-business-model-seems-to-be-working-well/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007811+1.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17636-1.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15212+10.08%
MemeCore
M$2.47817+3.24%
Threshold
T$0.01294+0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,973.37
$105,973.37$105,973.37

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,573.02
$3,573.02$3,573.02

+1.52%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5582
$2.5582$2.5582

+1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.64
$167.64$167.64

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18074
$0.18074$0.18074

+0.84%