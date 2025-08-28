This Crypto Under $0.003 Could Outperform Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA) in the Next Big Rally

The market of cryptocurrencies is full of stories about scorching growth. Ethereum (ETH) is an example of a cryptocurrency priced at around $8 at the beginning of 2017. Still, it went over 4,000 in several years, providing its early owners with a 50,000 percent profit. Ethereum, trading at approximately $1750, is the mainstay for DeFi and NFTs. As significant gains come near, investors are keeping watch on the more established coins, including ETH, SOL, ADA, and some under-the-radar tokens with potentially huge upside. How do these major cryptos compare, and why can a small, less than $0.003 coin be the show’s star?

Ethereum (ETH): $4,212 and Continues to Lead.

Ethereum is still the monarch of smart contracts. Its network enables many decentralized applications, including lending protocols and NFT marketplaces. Ethereum 2.0 has enhanced transaction speed and energy consumption, although the gas fees remain prohibitive to retail adoption by smaller users. Although ETH is a good long-term investment, its price point at $4,212 makes achieving multi-fold gains more difficult than lower-priced tokens that can rise exponentially from a few cents.

Solana (SOL): $179 and Lightning Fast

Solana acts as a high-speed network that offers cheap transactions and thus is more suitable for possibilities such as NFT platforms, DeFi protocols, and blockchain gaming. That said, the SOL ecosystem is growing rapidly, attracting developers and investors. Meanwhile, a few network outages and competing layer-2 solutions limit the near-term potential. Investors seeking the highest leverage on small investments may find SOL’s $179 price point less appealing for exponential growth compared to sub-cent tokens.

Cardano (ADA): $0.9017, and Increasing by Leaps and Bounds

Cardano is focused on sustainability, energy efficiency, and long-term scalability through the proof-of-stake (PoS) model. It still deploys smart contract functionality, making it appealing to developers and institutions. Despite these strengths, the adoption curve of Cardano is yet to reach its peak, which implies that the explosive gains in the short term may be constrained. Investors seeking high-risk, high-reward investments might find that lower-priced cryptos below 0.01 could outperform ADA in the next bull run.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Below 0.003 And Ready To Rocket

Meet LILPEPE, a meme coin audited by CertiK and available at Stage 11 of its presale for $0.0020. LILPEPE is unlike other meme coins that are driven entirely by hype: it is powered by viral community energy and actual blockchain utility:

Layer-2 blockchain to make speedy tax-free transactions

Security of sniper bot protection

Scalability that can be used in large-scale adoption

Audited security with CertiK audit

The amount of money raised to date: $21.9 million+

CertiK audit score: CertiK LILPEPE

The Reasons LILPEPE Can Perform Better than SOL, ETH, and ADA

Affordable Price of Entry: LILPEPE can be purchased at a very low price of only 0.0013, which makes it affordable to the small investor with tremendous upside potential.

Real Utility: Unlike older meme coins that relied on hype, the layer-two solution provides speed, low fees, and high security.

Community Momentum: The viral momentum that brought Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to prominence is currently reflected in another growing and fervent fanbase.

Certified Safety: A CertiK audit gives investors confidence in the integrity of smart contracts, which is not a priority for ETH, SOL, and ADA to token holders.

With its actual utility, powerful community, and CertiK-secured security, LILPEPE is poised to outperform SOL ($179), ETH ($4,212), and ADA ($0.9017) during the next significant market surge.

Bottom Line

Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano remain good long-term investments, but LILPEPE offers a unique opportunity to acquire a high-potential cryptocurrency at pennies per token. Its scalable infrastructure, viral community energy, and certified smart contract security make it an exceptional option for those interested in riding the next explosive crypto wave. LILPEPE, currently trading below $0.003, is a token that investors should monitor in 2025 to maximize returns. You don’t want to wait until the mainstream adopts it and the price increases; you need to get in early, buy your tokens, and be ready to enjoy the massive potential upside.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.