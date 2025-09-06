This Crypto Will Skyrocket 21440% Before Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Rejoin CoinMarketCap's Top 20 in 2025

Shiba Inu currently sits at position 23 on CoinMarketCap, trading at $0.00001260 after a 6% decline over the last month. Its efforts to reenter the top 20 continue; yet another asset has emerged with far greater growth potential.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a meme coin built with real blockchain utility, has already advanced through twelve presale stages. Based on its structured price increases, the project is positioned for an extraordinary 21,440% surge before SHIB regains its previous standing. Investors following the numbers see a clear roadmap, with each stage offering a higher entry price.

Presale Journey and Growth Path

At birth, Little Pepe launched its presale on June 10 with the initial stage delivering the tokens at $0.001. It has since kept the positive trend going through the numerous stages, with the initial investors already experiencing profits in their portfolio. To confirm this increase, the price was increased to 0.0011, 0.0012, and 0.0013 in stages 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Every phase was successfully closed, leading to new momentum. Stages 5-8 saw the project develop through 0.0014, 0.0015, 0.0016, and 0.0017. By level 9, a new price was reached where tokens sold at $0.0018 and moved up to $0.0019 again in the 10th stage.

Stage 11 concluded with tokens priced at $0.0020, leading into the current stage 12 at $0.0021. According to official data, 14.89 billion tokens out of 15.750 billion allocated have already been sold. Funds raised reached $23.67 million out of a targeted $25.475 million, showing a completion rate of 94.52%. Once stage 12 closes, stage 13 will begin with pricing at $0.0022, continuing the consistent upward trend.

Features and Tokenomics

Little Pepe is developed over an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with speed, security, and ultra-low fees. It has a zero tax on trading and sniper bot protection, and privacy of transactions is achieved safely. Its utility structure is composed of staking rewards, a meme launchpad, and DAO voting. Future upgrades include NFTs and cross-chain compatibility.

Source: Little Pepe (Tokenomics)

The tokenomics is set to 100 billion tokens that are to be allocated as presale, liquidity, staking, chain reserves, and marketing. In particular, 26.5 percent will be reserved as presale, 10 percent as liquidity, and 13.5 billion tokens will be spent on staking rewards. Additional assignments are 10 billion CEX reserves and marketing and 30 billion chain reserves. Significantly, the project works on the basis of zero tax.

CertiK Audit and Giveaway

The project has undergone a CertiK audit, strengthening its technical credibility. Alongside the presale, a $777,000 giveaway is running. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. Entry requires a minimum contribution of $100 during the presale, making participation accessible to investors at multiple levels. Whereas Shiba Inu struggles to find a way back to the top 20 of the ranking by CoinMarketCap, Little Pepe follows an alternative path. Its presale path, audited infrastructure, and utility-conscious properties are indicators of an expansion of 21440%. Its NFTs, DAO governance, and an earlier form of staking, along with an imminent cross-chain setup, mean that the project is a utility-oriented meme coin with quantifiable growth potential preceding that of SHIB in the markets.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.