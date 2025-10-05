ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post This DeFi Protocol Was Hacked For Nearly $2 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi project Abracadabra has suffered a fresh exploit that drained about $1.7 million from its platform. Blockchain security firm Go Security flagged the breach on October 4 and confirmed that attackers had already laundered about 51 ETH through Tornado Cash. At the time of reporting, the attacker’s wallet (identified as 0x1AaaDe) still held around 344 ETH, worth approximately $1.55 million. Sponsored Sponsored How Abracadabra Was Exploited for the Third Time Security researcher Weilin Li verified the exploit and explained that the attacker manipulated Abracadabra’s smart contract variables to bypass a solvency check. This allowed them to borrow assets beyond the intended limit, prompting Abracadabra’s team to pause all contracts to prevent further losses. Another blockchain audit firm, Phalcon, traced the root cause to a faulty logic sequence in the platform’s cook function. This is a mechanism that lets users execute several predefined actions in one transaction. .@MIM_Spell was attacked hours ago, resulting in a loss of ~$1.7M. The root cause stems from the flawed implementation logic of the cook function, which allows users to execute multiple predefined operations in a single transaction. Specifically, the actions share a common… pic.twitter.com/4tQzkRbwcT — BlockSec Phalcon (@Phalcon_xyz) October 4, 2025 According to the firm, the attacker carried out two operations that overrode key safeguards. Sponsored Sponsored The first, known as action 5, initiated a borrowing process that was supposed to pass solvency checks. The second, called action 0, acted as an empty update function that rewrote the check flag and skipped the final validation step. The attacker drained more than 1.79 million MIM tokens by repeating this pattern across six different addresses. As of press time, Abracadabra has yet to comment publicly on the incident. Notably, the project’s official X account has remained silent since early September. However, Go Security reported that the Abracadabra… The post This DeFi Protocol Was Hacked For Nearly $2 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi project Abracadabra has suffered a fresh exploit that drained about $1.7 million from its platform. Blockchain security firm Go Security flagged the breach on October 4 and confirmed that attackers had already laundered about 51 ETH through Tornado Cash. At the time of reporting, the attacker’s wallet (identified as 0x1AaaDe) still held around 344 ETH, worth approximately $1.55 million. Sponsored Sponsored How Abracadabra Was Exploited for the Third Time Security researcher Weilin Li verified the exploit and explained that the attacker manipulated Abracadabra’s smart contract variables to bypass a solvency check. This allowed them to borrow assets beyond the intended limit, prompting Abracadabra’s team to pause all contracts to prevent further losses. Another blockchain audit firm, Phalcon, traced the root cause to a faulty logic sequence in the platform’s cook function. This is a mechanism that lets users execute several predefined actions in one transaction. .@MIM_Spell was attacked hours ago, resulting in a loss of ~$1.7M. The root cause stems from the flawed implementation logic of the cook function, which allows users to execute multiple predefined operations in a single transaction. Specifically, the actions share a common… pic.twitter.com/4tQzkRbwcT — BlockSec Phalcon (@Phalcon_xyz) October 4, 2025 According to the firm, the attacker carried out two operations that overrode key safeguards. Sponsored Sponsored The first, known as action 5, initiated a borrowing process that was supposed to pass solvency checks. The second, called action 0, acted as an empty update function that rewrote the check flag and skipped the final validation step. The attacker drained more than 1.79 million MIM tokens by repeating this pattern across six different addresses. As of press time, Abracadabra has yet to comment publicly on the incident. Notably, the project’s official X account has remained silent since early September. However, Go Security reported that the Abracadabra…

This DeFi Protocol Was Hacked For Nearly $2 million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 23:30
DeFi
DEFI$0,000682-%12,89
COM
COM$0,004985-%2,31
4
4$0,05797-%9,56
Ethereum
ETH$3.515,77-%5,54

DeFi project Abracadabra has suffered a fresh exploit that drained about $1.7 million from its platform.

Blockchain security firm Go Security flagged the breach on October 4 and confirmed that attackers had already laundered about 51 ETH through Tornado Cash. At the time of reporting, the attacker’s wallet (identified as 0x1AaaDe) still held around 344 ETH, worth approximately $1.55 million.

Sponsored

Sponsored

How Abracadabra Was Exploited for the Third Time

Security researcher Weilin Li verified the exploit and explained that the attacker manipulated Abracadabra’s smart contract variables to bypass a solvency check.

This allowed them to borrow assets beyond the intended limit, prompting Abracadabra’s team to pause all contracts to prevent further losses.

Another blockchain audit firm, Phalcon, traced the root cause to a faulty logic sequence in the platform’s cook function. This is a mechanism that lets users execute several predefined actions in one transaction.

According to the firm, the attacker carried out two operations that overrode key safeguards.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The first, known as action 5, initiated a borrowing process that was supposed to pass solvency checks. The second, called action 0, acted as an empty update function that rewrote the check flag and skipped the final validation step.

The attacker drained more than 1.79 million MIM tokens by repeating this pattern across six different addresses.

As of press time, Abracadabra has yet to comment publicly on the incident. Notably, the project’s official X account has remained silent since early September.

However, Go Security reported that the Abracadabra team confirmed on Discord that it would use DAO reserve funds to repurchase the affected MIM supply.

Meanwhile, if verified, the latest incident would mark the third exploit against Abracadabra in under two years.

In January 2024, the platform lost $6.49 million in a hack that briefly depegged the MIM stablecoin from the US dollar. A second exploit in March 2025 drained another $13 million from its cauldron contracts, after which the team offered the hacker a 20% bounty.

The recurrence of such breaches raises renewed questions about the security of the DeFi protocol and the sustainability of its cross-chain lending architectures.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/defi-platform-abracadabra-hit-by-major-exploit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0,004985-%2,31
LayerNet
NET$0,00000205-%6,39
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05918-%8,79
WHY
WHY$0,00000002085-%8,06
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104.038,45
$104.038,45$104.038,45

-%1,61

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.515,77
$3.515,77$3.515,77

-%2,03

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,98
$161,98$161,98

-%2,85

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2711
$2,2711$2,2711

-%2,40

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16356
$0,16356$0,16356

-%2,03