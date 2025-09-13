This Dogecoin Rival Could Jump 17,000% by 2026, With Potential to Surpass Pi Coin by October

The emerging Ethereum Layer 2 solution, Layer Brett, has already surpassed $3.5 million in presale contributions.

Currently priced at just $0.0055, LBRETT merges meme culture with tangible utility, offering early backers a chance at substantial growth. Analysts even project that this new meme coin could potentially surpass Pi Coin by October. This is a critical moment for a project combining viral energy with serious blockchain scaling.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) – Is the best looking for the future

Layer Brett (LBRETT) distinguishes itself from other meme tokens, including Dogecoin, by integrating Layer 2 functionality. It offers lightning-fast transactions, reaching up to 10,000 TPS, and ultra-low gas fees, cited as low as $0.0001 per transaction.

This performance outpaces many traditional memecoins, often bogged down by slow, congested chains. Early stakers can also leverage advertised APYs trending around 742%, a significant draw for participants looking for amplified rewards in the DeFi space. It’s about practical blockchain scalability.

Layer Brett’s fundamentals make it a candidate for explosive growth

Layer Brett is built on Ethereum, fusing meme culture with real blockchain utility. The project notes it’s “a movement built for speed, rewards, and a whole lot of character.”

Unlike the original Brett on Base, Layer Brett is purpose-built for performance and user rewards. It aims to deliver blockchain scalability through an evolving ecosystem that includes staking, token rewards, and plans for full Layer 2 functionality.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pi Coin (PI) market standing

Dogecoin currently trades around $0.2604, with an all-time high of $0.7376 in May 2021. Recent news has improved investor sentiment around Dogecoin ahead of its historic ETF debut this week. In fact, DOGE is the first meme coin to have also received long-term commitment from the corporate sector, as the listed company CleanCore Solutions recently announced plans to stockpile DOGE in its treasury.

Meanwhile, Pi Coin trades between $0.34 and $0.35, significantly down from its February 2025 ATH of $2.98. The mainnet launch brought volatility, with Pi Coin prices now near record lows. Technical analysis shows Pi Coin facing resistance around $0.38–$0.40, with support at $0.32. The path for the Pi Coin seems uncertain.

Why Dogecoin and Pi Coin are struggling to keep up with Layer Brett

Layer Brett’s current presale price of $0.0055 presents a compelling entry point for early participants. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens and ambitious plans for Layer 2 dominance, LBRETT could see substantial growth.

Coverage cites a potential jump of 17,000% by 2026, with some analysts suggesting it could even outpace Pi Coin by October. Its smaller market cap compared to Dogecoin offers immense room for expansion. Layer Brett is aiming for rapid appreciation.

Users can stake their LBRETT tokens through the dApp for high-yield rewards, amplified by lower operating costs. Future plans include gamified staking, NFT integrations, and bridging solutions for seamless cross-chain asset movement. Very quick.

Conclusion

As the Pi Coin begins to lose its initial sway, traders are turning to Layer Brett. The project is in presale: an early entry opportunity. It is a crypto that blends meme energy with utility, offering high staking rewards: advertised APYs trending around 758%. Meanwhile, early buyers can participate in a $1 million giveaway. Isn’t this something worth exploring?

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post This Dogecoin Rival Could Jump 17,000% by 2026, With Potential to Surpass Pi Coin by October appeared first on Coindoo.