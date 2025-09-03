This Frog Token Will Be the Next Ethereum Meme Coin to Join Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin in CoinMarketCap’s Top 100

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/03 04:33
The meme coin market has been one of the most volatile markets in cryptocurrency history, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin being among the most explosive. Both have already secured a place in the Top 100 of CoinMarketCap, demonstrating that when the right mix of community, cultural affiliation, and actual blockchain usage is achieved, meme coins can deliver substantial returns to their investors. The next question is which meme coin will be next to these giants?

The Rise of Meme Coins: SHIB and Pepe Coin

Before proceeding with Little Pepe, it is essential to understand the significance of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin in the meme coin market. The latter two tokens establish a standard for what can be accomplished with meme coins in terms of market penetration and profitability.

The meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB), also known as the Dogecoin killer, made headlines when it outperformed Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization at the height of the 2021 cryptocurrency bull run. The driving factor behind the surging HIB was its powerhouse of supporters, the Shiba Army, and a growing ecosystem of DeFi services, non-fungible tokens, and ShibaSwap. Notwithstanding its circulating supply of more than 589 trillion tokens, SHIB has become one of the most consequential meme coins, regularly fluctuating between the Top 10 cryptocurrencies.

On the one hand, there was the Pepe Coin, which gained traction due to the internet meme character Pepe the Frog. Pepe Coin made it to the Top 100 list because of its rise to fame in the meme coin community which led to its global acceptance. From the range of social media activity to community-based innovation, Pepe Coin meme showcased that meme coins are far from being simple jokes; rather, they have the potential to become cultural events. Both SHIB and Pepe Coin demonstrated how meme-based projects can buck the trend and shoot up in value based on the power of a community-driven narrative and cultural value.

Why Little Pepe (Lilpepe) Is On The Path To Such Success

The next meme coin with the potential to replicate the success of SHIB and Pepe Coin is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). LILPEPE is built on an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and solves the scalability and cost issues of transactions, thereby hindering the growth of other meme tokens. Layer-2 solutions available on Ethereum will make transactions faster and cheaper, making LILPEPE more scalable as its community and user base grow. This technological advantage over older meme coins would make LILPEPE a superior option for retail investors seeking a meme currency with legitimate blockchain utility.

With a price of $0.0021, the presale of LILPEPE has been a runaway success, already raising more than $23 million and selling more than 92% of its total tokens —a clear indication of growing interest and demand. Moreover, the token has already been audited by CertiK and features anti-sniper bot protection to ensure a fair distribution of tokens during its presale. 

This differentiates it from the typical meme coin hype, where security and transparency are not as high a priority in meme coin projects. Such initiatives make LILPEPE a reputable meme coin with sound fundamentals that can appeal to investors interested in the potential growth of a meme coin, but not in the associated risks.

How to Buy LILPEPE Before Its Price Goes Up

Here’s how to get in before the price goes up if you’re ready to take advantage of LILPEPE’s growth potential:

  • Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet.
  • Buy Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT) from a trusted exchange and move it to your wallet.
  • Visit littlepepe.com to see the official LILPEPE presale page.
  • Connect your wallet and buy LILPEPE tokens for $0.0021 each.

Conclusion

With Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin continuing to entrench their positions in the Top 100, the next meme coin to watch is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). LILPEPE has all the potential to enter the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap due to its Ethereum Layer-2 base, active presale, and increased community support, providing investors with high upside potential in 2025.

You don’t want to miss your opportunity to purchase tokens before they appear on exchanges. Buy LILPEPE today at littlepepe.com before the subsequent meme coin explosion.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
