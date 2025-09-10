Inside India’s High-Stakes Stock and Crypto Casino. Dominalt · Sep 2, 2025 12 min readSep 2, 2025 -- Share

India’s stock market is becoming the world’s wildest casino with more derivatives traded there than anywhere else in the world and retail investors piling in at record speed. But what does this frenzy mean for traders of Indian stocks? And is this speculative energy about to spill over into crypto?

Today we’re breaking down what’s been going on with India’s stock market frenzy and looking at whether crypto is next in line.

World’s Biggest Casino

For decades, India’s stock market was seen as a club for the wealthy and well-connected where old money families, giant brokerages, and blue chip companies called the shots. Retail investing in India used to come with high hurdles, endless paperwork, minimum balance requirements, and a system that worked best if you already had a foot in the door. The little guy rarely got a look in and for most Indians savings meant gold, real estate or simply cash under the mattress.