ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Western Union has chosen Solana as the exclusive blockchain for its forthcoming US dollar–pegged stablecoin and a broader “Digital Asset Network,” a decision that immediately ricocheted through crypto social media and reignited long-running tribal feuds between XRP and Solana partisans. In an X post on Tuesday, Solana’s official account declared, “It’s official: @WesternUnion, the world’s […]Western Union has chosen Solana as the exclusive blockchain for its forthcoming US dollar–pegged stablecoin and a broader “Digital Asset Network,” a decision that immediately ricocheted through crypto social media and reignited long-running tribal feuds between XRP and Solana partisans. In an X post on Tuesday, Solana’s official account declared, “It’s official: @WesternUnion, the world’s […]

‘This Is 9/11 For XRP,’ Claims Solana Developer In Viral Post

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/29 23:00
XRP
XRP$2.5405+8.48%

Western Union has chosen Solana as the exclusive blockchain for its forthcoming US dollar–pegged stablecoin and a broader “Digital Asset Network,” a decision that immediately ricocheted through crypto social media and reignited long-running tribal feuds between XRP and Solana partisans. In an X post on Tuesday, Solana’s official account declared, “It’s official: @WesternUnion, the world’s largest money transfer business, is building exclusively on Solana,” pairing the claim with a launch reel featuring CEO Devin McGranahan.

Western Union’s plan centers on a dollar-backed token— dubbed the US Dollar Payment Token (USDPT)—with issuance by Anchorage Digital Bank and an initial rollout targeted for 2026. The initiative is part of a multi-pronged modernization effort that includes on- and off-ramps to cash via Western Union’s retail footprint and a settlement system designed to cut cost and latency in cross-border flows.

McGranahan framed the move as a continuation of the firm’s 175-year arc of adopting new rails to connect senders and recipients: “So for 175 years, we’ve been connecting people with technology, and we’ve been using that technology to move money. This is the next evolution, moving to digital assets and the ability to move money seamlessly, cost-effectively and rapidly everywhere around the world, using the infrastructure and the scale we already have with modern blockchain technology.”

He added: “We think this is the next evolution, not just in our history, but in how remittances happen around the world.” He added that after surveying “most of the other alternatives,” Western Union concluded “for an institutional use case like ours, the Solana blockchain was the right choice for us.”

9/11 For XRP?

The corporate positioning—“exclusively on Solana,” per the Solana account—was enough to trigger a sharp, if largely rhetorical, response cycle. Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Solana infrastructure provider Helius, posted the most incendiary soundbite, writing, “this is 9/11 for xrp mfers,” a line that instantly became the day’s headline and flashpoint for the XRP community.

Beyond the viral taunt, the market-structure question raised by Western Union’s move is straightforward: does a first-party, dollar-denominated instrument running on a high-throughput public chain obviate the need for a non-sovereign bridge asset like XRP in retail remittance corridors?

Community member nietzbux (@nietzbux) replied via X: ”Ripple partnered with Moneygram 6 years ago and it ended after the lawsuit. Western Union issuing a single USD stable coin on Solana is a nice adoption, but mostly a lukewarm event in today’s world of mass adoption.”

He criticized Solana’s messaging for making “your PR wins about another coin,” adding “You have to really be punching up to make your own PR release about another coin. All this has done is reveal the immense insecurities of SOL supporters including their official account. Eric Trump said to end tribalism – but here we are, still getting hate on a pretty mundane Western Union stable coin announcement.”

Another account Charting Guy (@ChartingGuy) tried to disentangle product categories entirely: “A lot of uneducated people saying this is bad for XRP and invalidates its use case. Guys, stablecoins have been around a long time lol. XRP’s use case is much different than stablecoins. Maybe read up on what the xrp ledger actually does & how xrp functions. This means nothing.”

At press time, XRP traded at $2.629.

XRP price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

The post Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-uruguayan-mining-operations-5-million-debt/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 10:02
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,860.65+1.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12517+3.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007708+0.23%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,857.97
$105,857.97$105,857.97

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,564.99
$3,564.99$3,564.99

+1.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5405
$2.5405$2.5405

+0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.07
$167.07$167.07

+0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17958
$0.17958$0.17958

+0.19%