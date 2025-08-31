This Is FC Barcelona’s Line Up For Rayo Vallecano La Liga Clash

FC Barcelona will take on Rayo Vallecano in its third La Liga match. Getty Images

Gerard Martin will make a surprise start in the heart of the defensive line for FC Barcelona when it takes on Rayo Vallecano away for a Matchday 3 away clash on Sunday night in Spain.

Martin has been cleared to play for FC Barcelona

Registered at last with the La Liga and receiving the green light to play, Martin was linked with a possible transfer away from the club to the Premier League yet looks like he is set to stay after an impressive 2024/2025 campaign.

Mainly featuring at full back in that treble-winning outing for Hansi Flick, however, Martin is on this occasion expected to start in central defense.

This is thanks to the departure of Inigo Martinez and other circumstances, and Martin will partner fellow youngster Pau Cubarsi as Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde are the left and right backs respectively.

Fermin and Gavi’s situations mean Olmo returns to FC Barcelona’s CAM spot

There is healthy competition for said position in Flick’s starting line up, but with Gavi out injured with a knock to the same knee that he bust an ACL in back in late 2023, Olmo steps up to the plate to occupy it.

Fermin Lopez is available in theory, but his possible departure to Chelsea means that he hits the bench.

Chelsea has offered over $40 million for the La Masia product according to Fabrizio Romano, which would be a bargain transfer leaving many Culers with a bitter taste in their mouths.

Back to Olmo, he makes his first start of the season and will be looking to prove to Flick that he is the man should Fermin decided to leave. Behind him, it’s the same usual duo of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong pulling the strings in the center of the park.

FC Barcelona’s attack looks familiar

After tinkering with Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres on the left wing and up front, Flick will go for his attack that was so successful last term.

That entails Raphinha on the left, Lamine Yamal on the right and Robert Lewandowski up front.

Rashford and Ferran are both dropped, but they could come off the bench in what is usually a tough fixture on the road for the Blaugrana.

With Real Madrid winning 2-1 over Mallorca on Saturday, the pressure is on Barca to maintain a perfect record so far in 2025/2026 ahead of the international break.

What to expect in this match for FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s stars should plan for Rayo pressing them but also try and slow the game down. Therefore, matching them in pressing but also not letting the foot off the gas will be key for Flick’s men.

Stretching the game out and using width with the wingers Lamine and Raphinha is also seen as vital, as is the use of skill to cut through Rayo’s compacted defense and get a shot off.

Lamine needs to be fed, as Pedri and De Jong resist the press and control the game while not being overturned and allowing the home team costly counter attacks.

After losing Marc Bernal here to a season-ending ACL rupture last year, getting out of Vallecas in one piece and without major injuries would also be a blessing.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Vs. Rayo Vallecano: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, G. Martin, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Lamine, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski