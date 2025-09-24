This is How You Could Buy Property With Bitcoin in Japan

Japanese investment firm Merchant Bankers (MBK Co.,Ltd) announced on September 22 a Bitcoin-based real estate settlement service intended to facilitate cross-border property payments for overseas investors.

Trading resumed on September 24 after a national holiday, with the stock rising from ¥278 to a peak of ¥319 intraday before closing at ¥281, reflecting investor attention to the new service and potential operational implications.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Announcement and Market Reaction

The Tokyo Stock Exchange paused trading on September 23 for a national holiday, so investors resumed transactions on September 24. The stock reached ¥319 intraday, a ¥41 increase from the previous close of ¥ 278, before ending the day at ¥ 281, up approximately 1.44%.

Weekly stock chart for MBK Co., Ltd Source: Tradingview

Market observers noted that the rise corresponded with investor interest in the newly announced Bitcoin-based settlement service and the possible effects on cross-border property transactions.

How the Service Works and Rollout Plans

The platform requires overseas purchasers to send the Bitcoin equivalent of the purchase price to a wallet held with a licensed crypto exchange.

Simultaneously, Merchant Bankers remits the agreed yen amount to the property seller. The synchronized settlement helps coordinate the timing of fund transfers and reduces delays commonly seen in conventional international wire payments.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The operational framework was developed in collaboration with regulated crypto-exchange partners, using experience from prior arrangements with BTC Box and Estonia’s Angoo Fintech.

Rollout will focus on two channels. First, domestic real estate brokers serving foreign clients may use the service when facilitating property purchases. Second, the company plans to provide access through its overseas subsidiaries—MBK ASIA LIMITED in Hong Kong and Estonian Japan Trading Company AS—partnering with local investors purchasing Japanese properties.

Strategic and Regulatory Considerations

Merchant Bankers does not currently hold Bitcoin as a corporate asset but is evaluating management approaches for any cryptocurrency accumulated through the service.

The company also intends to offer its 19 urban properties, valued at approximately $56 million (JPY 8.2 billion), to overseas buyers via the platform. Its annual rental income is around $4.7 million (JPY 700 million), producing mid–single-digit yields.

Regulatory oversight by Japan’s Financial Services Agency and other authorities will be a factor in the service’s adoption. Compliance, custody arrangements, and anti-money laundering controls are likely to influence whether cryptocurrency-based settlement can be widely used in the domestic market.

Globally, only a limited number of property transactions currently use cryptocurrency, and adoption depends on regulatory clarity and risk management. For Merchant Bankers, the service represents a mechanism to facilitate foreign investment while incorporating digital-asset infrastructure in property transactions.