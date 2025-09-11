This is Why Polygon Upgrades Caused A Brief Delay Bug

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:35
Threshold
T$0.01648-0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-0.74%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005815+0.37%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003845-10.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01412+8.53%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+12.62%

Polygon’s price largely recovered after the team quickly repaired a bug that caused 10-15 minute transaction delays. These issues were a side effect of planned upgrades to the blockchain’s infrastructure.

CEO Sandeep Nailwal praised Polygon’s engineers for identifying the problem early and implementing a viable solution. He claimed that the firm will continue making ambitious technical upgrades despite growing pains like this.

Polygon’s Delay Bugs

Polygon, a major blockchain platform, has been fairly quiet for the last few months, but several important events occurred in the last few hours. Early this morning, Polygon’s team confirmed a technical issue, claiming that a node bug was causing transaction delays of 10-15 minutes.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Soon after, developers released a hard fork that apparently fixed the problem:

Soon after, Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal posted an in-depth explanation of this delay issue and the ensuing fix. Essentially, he claimed that a major upgrade was responsible for the issues.

Developers recently reimplemented some of Polygon’s blockchain architecture, attempting to make transactions faster and more efficient. Although the meat of this upgrade worked well, a faulty proposal accidentally caused some short-term instability.

Polygon engineers quickly identified and worked to solve this delay issue, creating hard forks to delete this faulty milestone and purge its code from the database.

This speedy fix evidently left a positive impression on the community, as Polygon’s MATIC token regained much of its losses from when the bug happened:

Polygon (MATIC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko

Nailwal was very clear that these delays aren’t going to hamper Polygon’s ambitious upgrade plans. He claimed that any major upgrade will involve growing pains, but that the firm is still completely committed to improving on-chain capacity, reliability, and overall resilience. These speed modifications were just the first part of the plan.

Clearly, skilled and dedicated developers can help make these dreams a reality. If Polygon has any other unexpected delays while improving its infrastructure, we can hope that the team will resolve these issues with similar urgency.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/polygon-delay-bug-blockchain-upgrades-hard-fork/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Demand for regulated XRP products in Canada is gaining momentum as 3iQ Digital Asset Management confirmed its XRP ETF has surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPQ, the fund launched earlier this year and has quickly emerged as the largest ETF of its kind […]
XRP
XRP$2.9924+1.14%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 08:00
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1534-0.38%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002697-5.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.16177+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01059-3.37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0923+9.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001977-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Spot XRP ETFs in October Could Spark XRP Price: Analysis at Frankfurt Stock Exchange

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem