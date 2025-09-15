This Meme Coin Is Exploding Faster Than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin in 2025, on Track for 16736% ROI in 12 Weeks

Shiba Inu soared 100,000% and Dogecoin rocketed 37,000% in its prime during the last bull cycle. But this year, a new meme coin contender is racing ahead with incredible momentum. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum Layer 2 powerhouse, is growing faster than both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin did in their early days. With projections pointing toward a jaw-dropping 16736% ROI in just 12 weeks, investors are taking notice. The token has already raised over $24 million in its presale, currently priced at $0.0021, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin to Outperform Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

Little Pepe is not just another meme coin. While many meme coins rely on hype alone, Little Pepe brings utility through its infrastructure, combining a thriving meme culture with genuine blockchain performance. This hybrid approach is fueling the narrative that Pepe is crowned King of memes while LILPEPE is set to dominate the new golden era of crypto. The presale has been nothing short of spectacular. Stage eleven closed with $22,325,000 raised, and stage twelve is already underway with each token priced at $0.0021. With 1.5 billion tokens available in this stage, the goal is to raise $3,150,000 before moving forward. So far, the presale has surpassed $24.70 million. This rapid pace signals strong investor demand. The combination of limited supply, attractive entry pricing, and aggressive expansion plans positions LILPEPE as the meme coin to watch in the current bull market cycle. With the current presale momentum and exchange listings ahead, the trajectory suggests LILPEPE could hit its 16736% ROI target within 12 weeks. For investors searching for the next big meme coin, LILPEPE is increasingly being seen as the strongest candidate.

Tokenomics That Favor Growth

A clear tokenomics structure adds another layer of confidence. From the total 100 billion supply, 26.5% is allocated to the presale, giving early buyers a strong position before listings. The rest is structured as follows:

  • 10% – Liquidity
  • 30% – Chain Reserves
  • 10% – DEX Allocation
  • 10% – Marketing
  • 13.5% – Staking & Rewards
  • 0% – Tax

Little Pepe has already secured a spot on CoinMarketCap and is preparing for listings on two top exchanges at launch. Even more impressive, the project has confirmed that it will list on the largest exchange globally. The LILPEPE team has introduced multiple giveaways and reward programs to engage its growing community. Currently, 10 lucky winners will receive $77,000 each. On top of that, the top three biggest buyers between stages 12 and 17 will be rewarded with 5 ETH, 3 ETH, and 2 ETH, respectively. An additional 15 random buyers will each claim 0.5 ETH. These incentives have created a rush of activity, adding even more excitement to the presale momentum. LILPEPE’s successful security audit further reinforces investor confidence. The project has been reviewed and certified by CertiK, one of the most respected blockchain auditing firms. With a security score of 95.49%, LILPEPE has proven its commitment to transparency, trust, and safety, positioning itself as one of the most secure meme tokens in DeFi today.

The Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

As the presale continues to sell out at lightning speed, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands on the cusp of becoming the most significant meme coin of this cycle. It merges meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 technology, delivering both fun and function. With strong tokenomics, high-profile exchange listings, massive giveaways, and CertiK-verified security, LILPEPE has all the hallmarks of a breakout success. For those who missed Dogecoin or Shiba Inu at their earliest stages, this may be the chance to catch the next crypto sensation before it skyrockets. With a forecasted 16736% ROI in just 12 weeks, Little Pepe is the meme coin everyone is talking about in 2025.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/this-meme-coin-is-exploding-faster-than-shiba-inu-or-dogecoin-in-2025-on-track-for-16736-roi-in-12-weeks/

