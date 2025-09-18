This New Cryptocurrency Could Surge 11,350% as Prediction Platform Polymarket Eyes $9B Valuation

Polymarket is preparing for a United States debut after fresh reports reveal a funding round that may push its valuation close to $9 billion. Just three months ago, the prediction market stood at $1 billion, highlighting how rapidly momentum is building. 

At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is advancing through its presale, drawing strong interest as crypto prices today continue to fluctuate. Together, these developments are showing why investors are turning toward new crypto coins that promise fresh opportunities in a market searching for stability.

Polymarket Preparing For $9 Billion Valuation

Polymarket has already raised $200 million earlier this year from backers including Founders Fund. The company is now preparing a new round that may triple its last valuation. This jump reflects demand for prediction markets that allow participants to trade outcomes of real-world events.

Polymarket’s visibility has been fueled by U.S. political events and sports markets, which consistently attract heavy trading. Its monthly volume has crossed $1 billion, ahead of competitor Kalshi’s $875 million. 

Moreover, Polymarket has integrated Chainlink’s oracle network to improve asset resolution speed, further strengthening its platform. Consequently, the expansion into the U.S. market is arriving at a time when trading activity is climbing and crypto investing is being reshaped by new tools.

Mutuum Finance Borrowing And Liquidity Model

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is introducing a dual approach to lending through its Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models. Borrowers are benefiting from variable interest rates tied to utilization, meaning low demand keeps rates modest, while higher borrowing activity pushes them up to encourage repayments and new deposits.

Stable interest options are also being considered for users who prefer predictable repayment costs. These allow borrowers to lock rates, though at a slightly higher level than variable ones. Furthermore, safeguards such as overcollateralization and liquidation thresholds are built in to protect lenders and the system. This ensures loans remain balanced even during periods of market volatility.

buy-mutm-presale

Presale Phase Six Status

Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is now underway and selling rapidly. The current price is $0.035, which is a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. Since the presale began, $15,900,000 has been raised, and there are already 16,340 holders. 

Investors who join at this stage are positioning themselves before Phase 7 opens at $0.04, a 14.3% increase. At launch, the price will stand at $0.06, meaning buyers in Phase 6 are set for a 385% return.

The project has finalized its CertiK audit with a token score of 90/100, highlighting strong security. In addition, a bug bounty program worth $50,000 USDT has been launched with four reward tiers to cover vulnerabilities of all severities. This is building further trust around Mutuum’s ecosystem as more participants prepare for its listing.

Extra Incentives Driving Attention

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also celebrating its presale with a $100,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $10,000 in MUTM, provided they complete the steps and meet the eligibility threshold of a $50 minimum presale purchase. Moreover, the team has launched a new dashboard showing the top 50 holders. These top accounts stand to gain bonus rewards if they maintain their positions.

This combination of technical safeguards, community engagement, and added incentives is giving the project momentum while broader crypto predictions suggest heightened activity in DeFi tokens.

Returning To The Bigger Picture

Polymarket’s push toward a $9 billion valuation and Mutuum Finance’s rapid presale progress are both capturing attention at a time when many investors are asking what crypto to buy now. 

Polymarket is proving the potential of prediction markets, while Mutuum Finance is demonstrating how innovative DeFi models can attract strong support even before launch. 

Consequently, those tracking new cryptocurrency projects may find that these tokens stand out as serious considerations.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

