This New Meme Coin Is Tipped For 65x Gains Before Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits $1

The race to $1 has always been part of the Dogecoin narrative. It’s the meme coin benchmark. But lately, a growing number of analysts are quietly suggesting that the Dogecoin price prediction could take years to materialize—and in the meantime, other meme coins may offer far better returns. One name that keeps popping up? Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project that’s not only live, but also paying out real staking rewards. Some are calling it a 65x sleeper before DOGE ever gets close to triple digits.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The original, but slowing down

It’s hard to talk about meme coins without starting with Dogecoin. It kicked off the movement, built a passionate following, and has survived every cycle since. But the narrative is starting to shift. The most optimistic Dogecoin price prediction right now puts DOGE somewhere between $0.35 and $0.50 by the end of 2025. A $1 price target is still on the table—but realistically, that milestone might not come until 2026 or later.

The issue isn’t relevance. Dogecoin still trends, still moves on news, and still has backing from Elon-level hype. The problem is utility. DOGE doesn’t offer staking. It doesn’t support NFTs. There’s no DeFi ecosystem. Aside from being a speculative asset and a cultural icon, it hasn’t evolved.

And with newer meme coins offering staking, NFTs, Layer 2 speed, and actual user engagement, Dogecoin is starting to feel like a legacy play. Traders still respect it—but they’re not expecting it to 50x anymore. If anything, DOGE feels more like Bitcoin: a blue-chip meme, but not the spot for exponential growth.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The one tipped to 65x while DOGE crawls to $1

Enter Layer Brett, a meme coin that’s still priced under $0.01—but already has more working parts than most tokens that have been around for years. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett is live right now. Staking works. The dApp is up. Rewards are rolling—over 1,200% APY in presale for early adopters.

Unlike Dogecoin, Layer Brett isn’t riding on nostalgia. It’s designed for actual use. You connect your wallet, stake instantly, and earn. No guessing, no waiting. Just functionality. And since it runs on Ethereum Layer 2 tech, Layer Brett skips the usual gas headaches. Transactions are fast, cheap, and smooth—no need to overthink it. The NFT stuff is already baked in, and the staking setup feels more like a game than a grind.

What sets Layer Brett apart from the usual meme crowd is the blend of culture and tech. It has meme energy, but it also delivers real value. And that’s why traders are calling it the best meme coin to buy now—especially when compared to DOGE, which is still waiting for a reason to run.

Some early forecasts suggest Layer Brett could see 65x growth before Dogecoin even gets to $1. That may sound bold, but with a sub-cent entry point, a working platform, and viral traction, it’s not out of reach. If DOGE taught the market anything, it’s that memes can move. Layer Brett just happens to move faster.

Conclusion

The Dogecoin price prediction may still reach $1—but it’s going to take time, and probably a lot more hype. Meanwhile, Layer Brett is already earning, already building, and still flying under the radar. If the next big meme coin run is coming, this might be the one that hits 65x before DOGE even gets close.

