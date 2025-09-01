This New Token Leads Against Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) With EVM Layer-2 Tech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:38
RealLink
REAL$0.0572+0.05%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-1.29%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002103-5.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.63+0.26%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013067-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-0.95%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555-2.80%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5143-3.56%

Little Pepe is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising meme coins of 2025, outshining rivals like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK). What makes it unique is its plan to launch an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain. This upgrade will allow faster transactions, lower fees, and protection against sniper bots. By combining affordability with innovative technology, Little Pepe offers both entertainment value and real-world utility. This structure positions it as more than just another meme coin; it is shaping up to be a long-term growth project.


Community Strength and Security Build Investor Confidence

A factor driving Little Pepe’s presale rise is its vibrant community. The project’s Telegram and X groups are highly active, mixing humor with genuine investment discussions. This viral activity has spread across forums, influencer platforms, and meme hubs, amplifying awareness. To boost engagement, Little Pepe has introduced initiatives like the $777 giveaway, rewarding community participation, and promotion. These grassroots efforts are helping fuel presale growth and create lasting loyalty among investors.

Unlike many meme coins that focus purely on hype, Little Pepe has prioritized security and real utility. The project recently completed a CertiK smart contract audit, reassuring investors of its transparency and safety, while its Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, zero trading tax, staking rewards, DAO governance, sniper bot protection, meme launchpad, and NFT marketplace give it a much stronger foundation than typical meme coins. This mix of security and utility has played a key role in attracting cautious buyers who may otherwise avoid meme projects, helping Little Pepe build lasting credibility and confidence in the crypto market.

Little Pepe Presale Progress

The LILPEPE presale is currently in Stage 12, with tokens priced at $0.0021. The next stage will increase the price to $0.0022, creating urgency for early buyers. So far, more than $23.24 million has been raised out of a $25.475 million target. Over 14.68 billion tokens have been sold, marking more than 93% of the current stage’s allocation. These figures highlight strong investor demand and growing momentum as the presale Stage 12 nears completion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to hold its place as a leading meme coin with a global community. It is trading at $0.00001229, reflecting a 2.64% decline over the past week. Despite the drop, trading volume surged by 119% to $370.33 million, showing strong activity. SHIB briefly tested highs of $0.0000135 before falling back, with buyers facing resistance. Its base of 2.85 million holders ensures continued relevance in the meme coin sector.

Bonk (BONK)

Bonk (BONK), a Solana-based meme coin, has seen sharp declines. Over the last month, its price fell 30%, with an 8.11% drop in the past week alone. BONK is trading at $0.00002076, though trading volume rose 120% to $385.4 million, signaling continued interest. Price action shows volatility, with highs above $0.0000235 followed by steady declines. Despite short-term weakness, BONK remains active in the market due to strong trading volumes.

Conclusion

The presale success, the community-driven focus, and the Ethereum Layer-2 basis are the attributes that distinguish Little Pepe among its competitors. SHIB has succeeded in continuing to have its own community, and BONK still faces the struggle of volatility, while Little Pepe is gaining popularity as a meme coin with innovation and utility. This new project surpasses the others in technological innovation and rapid growth, making it the top meme coin for any investors looking to purchase.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Source: https://finbold.com/best-meme-coins-to-buy-this-new-token-leads-against-shiba-inu-shib-and-bonk-bonk-with-evm-layer-2-tech/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210352-1.28%
GET
GET$0.007945-13.64%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000618-0.32%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-8.77%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0762-5.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Share
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02124-1.11%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004545-4.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?