This New Token Leads Against Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) With EVM Layer-2 Tech

Little Pepe is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising meme coins of 2025, outshining rivals like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK). What makes it unique is its plan to launch an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain. This upgrade will allow faster transactions, lower fees, and protection against sniper bots. By combining affordability with innovative technology, Little Pepe offers both entertainment value and real-world utility. This structure positions it as more than just another meme coin; it is shaping up to be a long-term growth project.



Community Strength and Security Build Investor Confidence



A factor driving Little Pepe’s presale rise is its vibrant community. The project’s Telegram and X groups are highly active, mixing humor with genuine investment discussions. This viral activity has spread across forums, influencer platforms, and meme hubs, amplifying awareness. To boost engagement, Little Pepe has introduced initiatives like the $777 giveaway, rewarding community participation, and promotion. These grassroots efforts are helping fuel presale growth and create lasting loyalty among investors.

Unlike many meme coins that focus purely on hype, Little Pepe has prioritized security and real utility. The project recently completed a CertiK smart contract audit, reassuring investors of its transparency and safety, while its Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, zero trading tax, staking rewards, DAO governance, sniper bot protection, meme launchpad, and NFT marketplace give it a much stronger foundation than typical meme coins. This mix of security and utility has played a key role in attracting cautious buyers who may otherwise avoid meme projects, helping Little Pepe build lasting credibility and confidence in the crypto market.

Little Pepe Presale Progress



The LILPEPE presale is currently in Stage 12, with tokens priced at $0.0021. The next stage will increase the price to $0.0022, creating urgency for early buyers. So far, more than $23.24 million has been raised out of a $25.475 million target. Over 14.68 billion tokens have been sold, marking more than 93% of the current stage’s allocation. These figures highlight strong investor demand and growing momentum as the presale Stage 12 nears completion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)



Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to hold its place as a leading meme coin with a global community. It is trading at $0.00001229, reflecting a 2.64% decline over the past week. Despite the drop, trading volume surged by 119% to $370.33 million, showing strong activity. SHIB briefly tested highs of $0.0000135 before falling back, with buyers facing resistance. Its base of 2.85 million holders ensures continued relevance in the meme coin sector.

Bonk (BONK)



Bonk (BONK), a Solana-based meme coin, has seen sharp declines. Over the last month, its price fell 30%, with an 8.11% drop in the past week alone. BONK is trading at $0.00002076, though trading volume rose 120% to $385.4 million, signaling continued interest. Price action shows volatility, with highs above $0.0000235 followed by steady declines. Despite short-term weakness, BONK remains active in the market due to strong trading volumes.

Conclusion



The presale success, the community-driven focus, and the Ethereum Layer-2 basis are the attributes that distinguish Little Pepe among its competitors. SHIB has succeeded in continuing to have its own community, and BONK still faces the struggle of volatility, while Little Pepe is gaining popularity as a meme coin with innovation and utility. This new project surpasses the others in technological innovation and rapid growth, making it the top meme coin for any investors looking to purchase.

