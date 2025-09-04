This One Problem Is Holding Back Your Startup - Here's How to Fix It

In this digital age, it’s safe to assume that if you have a startup, that startup has a website. This is a great first step, but this is also where a lot of startups come across their first problem. It’s a problem that often goes unmentioned, and it’s this:

\

\ Let’s walk through this problem and figure out how to solve it.

1. What Is Your Startup?

Startup CEOs love to use complex terms and buzzwords when describing their company. It makes it sound sophisticated and on par with other companies or even with other tech giants. But it often ends up hurting them more than helping them. This is because it no longer becomes clear what exactly your startup is.

\ A lot of startups like to use the phrase “AI-powered” or “global solutions.” These terms sound interesting but don’t really explain much.

\ Instead of trying to make things sound more complex, go the exact opposite route. Learn how to simplify what your startup is to the point that you can explain it to anyone; it doesn’t matter if they’re a young teenager, a 30-year-old person, or a 70-year-old grandmother.

\ Here’s an example that showcases how keeping things simple can be beneficial for your startup:

❌ Before: “An AI-powered platform for data-driven synergy.

✅ After: “A scheduling tool that saves small businesses 10+ hours per week by automating client bookings.”

\

2. What Problems Does Your Startup Fix?

Here’s a stat that might frighten you: according to CB Insights, 42% of startups fail because there’s no market need. But it shouldn’t frighten you because now you know exactly what you need to do.

\ You need to clearly explain your startup’s use cases on your website, preferably on the home page. And here are some other questions that should be answered directly on your homepage:

What problem are people struggling with?

How does your startup fix it?

Why is it better than alternatives?

\ Here’s a good example of how Slack managed to explain in a quick and efficient manner what exactly its use case was:

👉 Slack’s early homepage headline wasn’t talking about channels or integrations. It was simply: “Be less busy.”