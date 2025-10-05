This pattern just mapped Oracle stock’s path to $1,000; Time to buy ORCL?

ExchangeDEX+
2025/10/05 21:34
The share price of American technology giant Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) is looking to extend its recent momentum, with technical indicators pointing toward a potential move to the $1,000 level.

Notably, Oracle stock ended the last session trading at $286, having gained about 125% in the past six months, a rally largely driven by the company’s expanding role in the artificial intelligence sector.

ORCL one-month stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Now, analysis by charting platform TrendSpider suggests Oracle may be primed for another major rally toward $1,000, if historical patterns repeat. 

Orcale stock price analysis chart. Source: TrendSpider

The October 5 post on X used a monthly logarithmic chart comparing Oracle’s current price action to its 2000 Dot-com surge, when the stock soared before a sharp correction and long consolidation.

In the current setup, the highlighted 2025 zone mirrors the same sharp upward trajectory that preceded Oracle’s last parabolic move. If the historical fractal plays out proportionally, the projection suggests Oracle could extend its multi-year uptrend toward the $1,000 and $1,031 range.

Oracle stock fundamentals 

While the analysis doesn’t guarantee future gains, Oracle’s strong fundamentals could sustain the rally. For instance, the company’s latest quarterly report showed a 359% year-over-year surge in remaining performance obligations to about $455 billion, reflecting a robust cloud and AI service backlog and strong revenue visibility.

Another key catalyst is a new cloud deal expected to generate roughly $30 billion in annual revenue, reportedly linked to AI infrastructure clients such as OpenAI.

 Oracle’s participation in the Stargate project,  a multibillion-dollar AI data center initiative co-developed with OpenAI and SoftBank,  further strengthens its enterprise AI positioning.

To support this growth, Oracle has raised its capital expenditure target to $35 billion, plans to open 37 new data centers, and issued $18 billion in bonds, aligning with Big Tech’s accelerated AI buildout trend.

Leadership changes have also boosted investor confidence. To this end, ORCL shares surged in reaction in September 2025, when Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia were appointed co-CEOs, replacing Safra Catz. 

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/this-pattern-just-mapped-oracle-stocks-path-to-1000-time-to-buy-orcl/

