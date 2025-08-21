LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks about the “Election Rigging Response Act” at a press conference at the Democracy Center, Japanese American National Museum on August 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Newsom spoke about a possible California referendum on redistricting to counter the legislative effort to add five Republican House seats in the state of Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom is widely believed to be a likely contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, and his social media strategy–mimicking the unique style of Donald Trump’s posts–is clicking with voters. CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten says the X account for Newsom’s press office had received a 450% increase in followers since June, while Google searches for Newsom were up even more: 1,300% since June 1 and 500% since August 1.

“This strategy is paying off,” Enten told CNN anchor Laura Coates. “I think it absolutely has been working in terms of generating attention, which is what he’s trying to do, right?”

With AI-generated images and all-caps mockery, Newsom ridicules the president

Writing in Trump’s signature all caps with strange punctuation and constant references to himself, Newsom’s team has captured Trump’s style and turned it on the president, mocking in recent posts the president’s “low energy,” his policies, and even implying that Trump was having trouble climbing the “big stairs” on Air Force One. The posts also feature wildly exaggerated AI-generated images of Newsom, including a muscular Newsom carrying an American flag:

The posts also take regular shots at Fox News, where Newsom’s press office posts have been discussed–and disparaged:

Prediction markets show Newsom ‘in a solid position for 2028’

“So the bottom line is, in politics, especially if you’re thinking of entering in 2028, it’s all about generating attention,” CNN’s Enten said. “And so far, Gavin Newsom has done a good job at generating attention.”

CNN reported prediction market rankings that put Newsom in a solid position for 2028, with 24%, up from 11% just two months ago. That puts the California governor well ahead of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (13%) and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (8%).

For his part, Newsom says the aggressive and sarcastic tone of his social media posts represents the new reality Democrats face during Trump’s second term. “The facts have changed. We (Democrats) need to change,” Newsom told Fox-owned KTTV in Los Angeles.

“I respect the Republican party. I married into a Republican family…he is something altogether different…there are no constraints,” Newsom said. “We’re going to punch back with the full weight of the 4th largest economy in the world!”

“If you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president,” Newsom added. “I think the deeper question is how have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years, to go without similar scrutiny and notice?”