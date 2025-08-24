This U.S. politician made super suspicious Intel trade before government’s 10% stake

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:43
U
U$0.01413+0.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.625-2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1008+0.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.128-3.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05626-4.10%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14462+14.18%

United States Representative Tim Moore made a timely stock purchase in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) just weeks before the government announced it would take a 10% stake in the chipmaker.

According to filings, Moore bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of Intel shares on July 29, 2025, when the stock was trading around $20. The trade was disclosed on August 5.

At the time, the move attracted little attention. But since then, Intel’s stock has surged more than 21% after the Donald Trump administration revealed on August 22 that the government would acquire nearly a 10% stake in the company. 

INTC one-month stock price chart. Source: Finbold

That was more than two weeks before the public announcement. By then, Intel stock had already been climbing in anticipation of policy support, but the official confirmation sent INTC sharply higher.

Speculation on INTC trade

Questions about the Congress trade are likely to emerge, given that Moore sits on the House Subcommittee on Artificial Intelligence, which has direct oversight of technology policy. His role could have provided him with advanced insight into negotiations between the government and Intel.

Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades

Stocks

Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions.


Enable signal

It’s worth noting that Intel’s recovery was uncertain before the intervention, with analysts doubting its ability to compete with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The government’s $8.9 billion purchase of 433 million shares at $20.47 set a valuation floor and lifted investor confidence.

At the same time, the 10% stake marks a rare government intervention outside a financial crisis, driven not by economic turmoil but by strategic policy.

The stake will be funded with $5.7 billion from CHIPS Act grants and $3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave program, a once-classified initiative approved by Congress in 2024 after lobbying by Intel.

Notably, the move follows President Trump’s recent deals with Nvidia and AMD, under which both chipmakers agreed to hand over 15% of revenues from certain China sales in exchange for U.S. export licenses.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/this-u-s-politician-made-super-suspicious-intel-trade-before-governments-10-stake/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

As the crypto market braces for the next bull run, all eyes are turning to emerging players that could reshape the market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) dominates against Ripple (XRP).  The DeFi coin is in presale level 6 is $0.035. In stage 7, it will go up by 14.29% to $0.04.  Members who join this phase […]
XRP
XRP$3.0066-1.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731-0.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00032-5.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 18:33
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01472+4.24%
TIA
TIA$1.775-4.62%
IO
IO$0.626-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.48-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16652-9.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

After eight months of inactivity, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a long position in WLFI.