This Utility Token Will Outperform Top Meme Coin Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Gains in 2025

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 23:00
As 2025 bull run catches fire, a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making headlines in the cryptocurrency market. Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB), Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a foundation of utility and adoption, positioning itself as a trailblazing performer. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in presale stage 6 at a price of $0.035 after a rise of 16.17% in the last stage. Investors are already looking at over 300% returns on its launch. Mutuum Finance presale has already crossed over $14.6 million and has been bought by over 15400 investors.

Mutuum Finance is in the news for a significantly different reason; Its capacity to deliver measurable performance and real-world value, something that has the potential to surpass SHIB’s gains. 

Shiba Inu Remains Steady At $0.0000126 With Burn and Support Trends

Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades around $0.000013, maintaining a relatively stable position supported by aggressive burn efforts on tokens and technical efforts to consolidate. Market observers and analysts have reported that SHIB recently held vital support levels around $0.000013 and continues to ride on mechanisms of burn, including a recent activation of burn engine on Base network that burned 600 million tokens in one day, which may consolidate strength against larger market fluctuations.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance is organizing $100,000 giveaway. The contest will consist of 10 winners and each of them will get $10,000 of Mutuum Finance Tokens. This contest depicts how much the project is concerned about building a loyal community that is long-term in nature.

Mutuum Finance Announces $50K Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also launched a Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. The project team is providing an incentive worth up to $50,000 USDT to the participants so that they can detect the potential weaknesses of the project.

The purpose of the bounty program is to gain the due coverage of severity levels of vulnerability; four severity levels are established in the project, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical. The project also includes team commitment to security in the ecosystem and investor confidence.

Mutuum Finance Expands with Phase 6 Launch of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance is going very well in presale, and stage 6 is valued at $0.035. Mutuum Finance will revolutionize the DeFi space by creating a financial system that will be applied in the real world. Presale has already surpassed 15400 token holders and over $14.6 million.

Strong Lending Protocol

The platform delivers efficiency as well as lending flexibility in Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract models. 

Profit lending is made possible through the intervention of smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending platform. Apart from that, no third party is called upon in the Peer-to-Peer platform and borrowers are automatically matched with lenders. It is largely used with meme coins.

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) is stable at the level of $0.000013 with burning mechanics protecting its value, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is offering something new, actual utility and adoption opportunities. 

Already Stage 6 at $0.035, the project has already raised in excess of $14.6 million, onboarded over 15,400 investors, and positioned early buyers for 300%+ returns at launch. Enabled by a $100,000 giveaway, a $50,000 CertiK bug bounty, and a dual lending protocol built with real-world functionality, analysts argue MUTM will surpass SHIB’s 2025 gains by many multiples. Lock your MUTM tokens in the presale today before the price rises to $0.04 in Stage 7.

