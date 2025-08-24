This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

By: PANews
2025/08/24 08:45
PANews reported on August 24th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 25.78% to $134 million this week. The number of NFT buyers increased by 25.74% to 450,096, while the number of sellers increased by 25.91% to 321,107. The number of NFT transactions increased by 6.26% to 1,652,284.

Ethereum network transaction volume reached $60.7 million, down 41.63% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $20.6 million, up 10.63%. Polygon network transaction volume reached $16.1 million, up 37.86%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $9.7 million, up 3.17%. Solana network transaction volume reached $7.5 million, down 13.63%.

This week's high-value sales include:

  • CryptoPunks #1082 sold for 80 ETH ($350,969 USD)
  • CryptoPunks #2596 sold for 72.99 ETH ($315,628 USD)
  • CryptoPunks #5477 sold for 66 ETH ($285,187)
  • CryptoPunks #3704 sold for 63 ETH ($271,922)
  • CryptoPunks #8864 sold for 56.5 ETH ($269,994)
