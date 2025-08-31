This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 8.53% month-on-month to US$129.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by about 18%.

PANews reported on August 31st that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 8.53% to $129.6 million over the past week. The number of NFT buyers increased by 18.06% to 541,831, while the number of NFT sellers increased by 17.05% to 385,179. The number of NFT transactions increased by 11.96% to 1,814,788.
Ethereum network transaction volume was $54.5 million, down 8.24% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $18.9 million, up 16.12% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume was $13.4 million, down 34.77%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $10.2 million, up 4.71%. Bitcoin network transaction volume was $7.7 million, down 30.28%.
This week's high-value transactions include:
- CryptoPunks #4619 sold for 96 ETH ($446,764)
- CryptoPunks #2400 sold for 73.5 ETH ($324,076)
- CryptoPunks #5273 sold for 65 ETH ($283,399 USD)
- CryptoPunks #1721 sold for 60 ETH ($274,171)
- CryptoPunks #6373 sold for 55 ETH ($261,046)
