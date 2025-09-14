This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 5.69% to US$106.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers plummeted by nearly 70%.

PANews reported on September 14th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume rebounded slightly by 5.69% to $106.6 million over the past week. The number of NFT buyers decreased by 69.84% to 180,693, while the number of NFT sellers decreased by 70.87% to 123,713. The number of NFT transactions increased by 2.60% to 1,754,295.
Ethereum network transaction volume was $34.02 million, down 4.95% from the previous week. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $15.5 million, up 61.06% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $13.37 million, down 14.39%.
This week's high-value sales include:
- CryptoPunks #2368 sold for 89 ETH ($408,599 USD)
- CryptoPunks #5702 sold for 57.95 ETH ($264,994 USD)
- CryptoPunks #8464 sold for 48.5 ETH ($225,753)
- CryptoPunks #6557 sold for 50 ETH ($220,923 USD)
- CryptoPunks #5935 sold for 46.5 ETH ($216,444 USD)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.