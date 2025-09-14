This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 5.69% to US$106.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers plummeted by nearly 70%.

PANews reported on September 14th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume rebounded slightly by 5.69% to $106.6 million over the past week. The number of NFT buyers decreased by 69.84% to 180,693, while the number of NFT sellers decreased by 70.87% to 123,713. The number of NFT transactions increased by 2.60% to 1,754,295.

Ethereum network transaction volume was $34.02 million, down 4.95% from the previous week. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $15.5 million, up 61.06% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $13.37 million, down 14.39%.

This week's high-value sales include: