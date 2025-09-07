This week's NFT transaction volume fell 22.65% month-on-month to US$104.5 million, one of the largest weekly declines in recent months.

PANews reported on September 7th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 22.65% to $104.5 million over the past week, one of the largest single-week declines in recent months. The number of NFT buyers increased by 14.89% to 622,535, and the number of NFT sellers increased by 16.25% to 447,821. However, the number of NFT transactions decreased by 3.07% to 1,699,318.

Ethereum network transaction volume was $37.7 million, down 29.88% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $15.7 million, down 17.43%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $10.1 million, down 1.73%. BNB Chain network transaction volume was $9.5 million, down 23.59%. Bitcoin network transaction volume was $7.8 million, down 32.40%. Solana network transaction volume was $5.1 million, down 6.81%.

