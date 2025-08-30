This week's picks

PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read.

WLFI on the rise

WLFI launch countdown: Sun Yuchen and other early investors profited more than tenfold, while Aave's profit sharing proposal was controversial.

Momentum's six partners share their $WLFI investment logic: Why are they betting seven figures?

Trump-themed coin WLFI is caught in a "contract-breaking" controversy, while speculation escalates after Aave tokens plummet.

A conversation with WLFI CEO and COO: How does World Liberty use USD1 to serve the 1.4 billion unbanked population?

Trump-affiliated token WLFI is about to be launched, is a "downhill" plot predetermined?

Deconstructing WLFI: A trinity of financial cornerstone, market game and macro narrative

Macro perspective

Changpeng Zhao's 10,000-word speech in Hong Kong: How can Asian financial centers seize the initiative in the era of free circulation of Web3 assets?

Dialogue with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates: From asset allocation to wealth inheritance, 10 financial management rules for Chinese friends

How much does it cost for traditional enterprises to enter the RWA market?

Comparison of Digital Asset Treasury and Cryptocurrency Venture Capital in 2025

Why Did Powell's Dovish Speech Fail to Support Bitcoin Prices? A Deeper Look at Bitcoin's "Wilful Fall"

Crypto VCs in a bull market: Raising funds is as difficult as climbing to the sky

“Buy now” becomes a consensus, and the long-term ETH market value will surpass BTC

Arthur Hayes: $10 trillion is pouring into stablecoins, and DeFi will usher in a huge explosion in value

AI and Meme

Is Kanye West's YZY token the end of the celebrity coin myth? No "ordinary" winners among the top 1,000 holding addresses, while the big players are running away fast while standing guard at the top.

BOOE: Why did the old meme on Ethereum attract Tom Lee’s attention?

More than just buying coins, how do FLock and CIMG reconstruct the production narrative of DATs 2.0?

Seize the opportunity

10 free AI projects to get started

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

The total value of players exceeds $150 million. What is the popular Web3 sports platform Football.Fun?

An analysis of the mechanisms of the top 10 launchpad platforms and a survival guide for retail investors

From NEET subculture to alcohol micro-strategies, here’s a look at the recent hype on the Solana blockchain.

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?

Web3

Is the rumor of RMB stablecoin breaking the ice just a "fiction" or a "signal of policy shift"?

Solana's treasury strategy is undergoing a change, with a 10% discount on purchases from the foundation, and several crypto VCs actively forming partnerships.

Free loss transfer: Is Curve's new Yield Basis a financial innovation or a Ponzi scheme?

MetaMask and Bridge launch mUSD: a perfect experiment in stablecoin "OEM"

From private paper currency to cloud ledger, how does Google GCUL define the next generation of stablecoin network?

XPL surged 200% in 5 minutes before a flash crash. Who made $27.5 million on Hyperliquid?

Everything can be tokenized, but can it really be sold? A deep dive into the RWA liquidity dilemma

Circle’s Rate Cut Dilemma

Key Information

The US government released the latest GDP data to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and Chainlink are bringing the government’s macroeconomic data to blockchain.

Pyth Network Selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce for Validation and Distribution of On-Chain Economic Data

Trump Media and Technology Group to establish new company to deploy CRO treasury strategy, with expected total funding of $6.42 billion

Trump announces dismissal of Fed Governor Cook

Donald Trump Jr.'s venture capital fund has invested in prediction market Polymarket

B Strategy to Establish BNB Funding Company with Support from YZi Labs, Aiming to Raise $1 Billion

Sharps Technology Announces Over $400 Million in Private Placement to Build Solana Digital Asset Finance Strategy

CryptoQuant: Ethereum may continue to outperform Bitcoin in the short to medium term

YZi Labs announces investment in yield-generating synthetic dollar protocol USD.AI

Tether to Launch USDT on RGB, Expanding Support for Native Bitcoin Stablecoin

Linea will hold a TGE in September and launch native ETH earnings in October

Sandbox founder resigns and lays off 50% of staff, de-emphasizing Metaverse business and shifting to Web3 applications and Launchpad plans