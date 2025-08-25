This Week’s U.S. Economic Calendar Could Make or Break Crypto Momentum

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/25 23:56
U
U$0.0125-3.84%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006174-0.22%
MAY
MAY$0.04657-2.63%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001518+1.81%
  • This week, traders are watching U.S. economic signals closely, as consumer confidence, jobless claims, and PCE inflation loom large for the crypto market.
  • With rate cuts already expected to begin in September, any announcement may have a limited effect on the market, though Bitcoin could still benefit.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped to $3.87 trillion, marking a 2.91% decline. Similarly, the CMC100 index, which tracks the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, is down 3% to $238.44. Sentiment remains evenly balanced, with the Fear & Greed Index holding steady at 50 (Neutral), showing neither strong optimism nor deep fear among investors.

Meanwhile, the Altcoin Season Index sits at 46/100, indicating the market is still tilted in favor of Bitcoin dominance rather than a full-fledged altcoin run.

Bitcoin (BTC) remains the clear leader, holding 57.5% dominance. It’s trading around $110,900 after a 3.69% dip over the past week, though its trading volume surged 48% to $81 billion. Analysts like Ali Martinez believe Bitcoin just needs to hold above $112,000 to set up a rebound toward $120,000.

Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, accounts for 14.4% dominance and is priced at $4,500. Notably, ETH recently broke through its long-standing resistance to hit a new all-time high of $4,953. Market watchers are now eyeing the next target at $5,200.

Martinez also pointed out that 200,000 ETH was withdrawn from exchanges in just 48 hours, a sign that large holders may be gearing up for a supply squeeze.

Against this backdrop, traders are keeping a close eye on three upcoming U.S. economic releases: jobless claims, consumer confidence, and PCE inflation, which could set the tone for crypto prices in the days ahead.

Jobless Claims

The jobless claims report is one of the most closely watched indicators of U.S. labor market health. Investors will be watching to see if unemployment filings keep trending lower, a sign of resilience, or if cracks are starting to appear.

A strong labor market often reinforces expectations of tighter Fed policy, which can pressure risk assets, such as cryptocurrency. On the flip side, a rise in claims could point to cooling momentum in the economy.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped by the most in about three months. For the week ending August 16, new claims rose to 235,000, while continuing claims climbed by 30,000 to 1.972 million for the week ending August 9.

Consumer Confidence and Sentiment

On Tuesday, consumer confidence and sentiment surveys, which offer a real-time look at how households are feeling about their finances and the broader economy, will be released. Confidence matters; when it’s weak, it often raises red flags about future spending and growth. Strong readings, on the other hand, tend to signal resilience.

In July, U.S. consumer confidence ticked up but fell short of expectations. The Conference Board reported that its index rose 2 points to 97.2, yet households’ view of current job availability slipped to the weakest level in almost four and a half years. That mix of cautious optimism and labor market concerns will make this week’s data especially important for investors trying to gauge momentum.

PCE Inflation Data

Another market indicator to keep an eye on is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of price growth. A hotter-than-expected reading in core PCE could reignite fears that the Fed will need to keep monetary policy tighter for longer, a scenario that tends to weigh on both stocks and cryptocurrencies.

The pressure is mounting as Fed Chair Jay Powell signals a dovish stance, while President Donald Trump’s tariffs raise the risk of renewed price pressures. June’s PCE data underscored the challenge, climbing to 2.6% year-on-year versus expectations and above May’s 2.4%. Core PCE ticked higher as well, at 2.8% compared to 2.7% in May, reinforcing the sense that inflation remains stubborn.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-13.57%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001373-1.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00691+1.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Movement
MOVE$0.1221-8.33%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06453-10.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims