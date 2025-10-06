ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Although NightTrader has just launched and hasn’t yet onboarded market makers, it offers affiliate commissions so that anyone can earn passive income by helping grow the community.Although NightTrader has just launched and hasn’t yet onboarded market makers, it offers affiliate commissions so that anyone can earn passive income by helping grow the community.

Thousands of Dollars in Ethereum is Hidden in Plain Sight at This Landing Page

By: Cryptodaily
2025/10/06 23:11
Threshold
T$0.01189-2.93%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5364+3.05%

For those who love treasure hunts and enjoy solving puzzles, NightTrader.exchange has hidden Ethereum and altcoins across multiple games embedded in their landing page. The best part? You don’t need to connect a wallet. In fact, the private keys are hidden in the site’s source code using clever and varied techniques.

How do they do it?

Certain parts of the code are encrypted and only unlock based on user interaction. The exchange claims these puzzles are solvable by humans—but difficult for bots. That’s because the site uses subtle hints and embeds logic puzzles, including a few challenges classified as NP-hard. Each puzzle is unique, and hints may be released over time until someone cracks it. There are at least four separate private keys hidden throughout the site, and the competition is first come, first served—so speed and intuition both matter.

What is NightTrader?

The exchange traces its roots back to 2014 and is being positioned as the world’s first high-speed Bitcoin DEX. Unlike atomic swaps—which are slow and complex—NightTrader is both fast and cost-effective. It uses signature hashes and threshold signatures to route payments while ensuring users retain full control over their keys at all times.

This is no ordinary DeFi project. The cryptographers behind it have clearly spent years refining the idea, and it shows.

Why give away free coins?

Let’s face it, people have short attention spans and limited time. So giving readers an incentive where they can actually make money for reading is a fun way to engage them. The developers felt that this way, people might actually take a moment to read over the site instead of just skimming past it.

Join the community, earn passive income

Although NightTrader has just launched and hasn’t yet onboarded market makers, it offers affiliate commissions so that anyone can earn passive income by helping grow the community. Referring someone to sign up gets you a share of their trading fees. All signups typically go through an invite link—or, if not, the site randomizes among popular affiliates. This helps grow the community organically and keeps users engaged.

To get more information about the exchange you can see it in action at https://nighttrader.exchange

Welcome to Nighttrader: Your keys, your crypto, your freedom.

Connect with the Nighttrader Community:

Telegram: @Nighttrader_org_Chat

Twitter/X: #Nighttrader #BitcoinDEX #NoMiddleCoin #DeFi #Crypto #Blockchain #NotYourKeysNotYourCoins

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004985-2.31%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05918-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,104.81
$104,104.81$104,104.81

-1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,520.15
$3,520.15$3,520.15

-1.91%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$162.16
$162.16$162.16

-2.74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2737
$2.2737$2.2737

-2.29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16373
$0.16373$0.16373

-1.93%