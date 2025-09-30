ExchangeDEX+
ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence ("Threatbook ATI") is a global solution enriched with granular, local insights. 34% of cyber-attacks worldwide take place within the Asia Pacific (APAC) ThreatBook ATI is able to capture new, difficult-to-detect threats emanating from within Asia.

ThreatBook Launches Best-of-Breed Advanced Threat Intelligence Solution

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/30 04:28
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8591-5.77%
Overtake
TAKE$0.26289+2.03%

Singapore, Singapore, September 29th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

\

  • Analyzing over 14 billion cyber-attack records daily, ThreatBook ATI is a global solution enriched with granular, local insights; and can offer organizations a truly APAC perspective.
  • Boasting low false positive rates, the solution is highly compatible with existing security stacks.
  • ThreatBook ATI provides actionable insights for threat detection and response, enabling organizations to accelerate their intelligence analysis, and make more informed decisions. 

ThreatBook, a global leader in cyber threat intelligence, detection and response, today announced the worldwide launch[1] of ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence (“ThreatBook ATI”). Spearheaded from its offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, the new service offers unique industry insights for threat intelligence platforms (TIPs), security operation centers (SOCs) and cybersecurity analysts globally.

Of note, ThreatBook ATI is able to capture new, difficult-to-detect threats emanating from within Asia, where coverage from many global vendors remains limited. It is also able to better identify Western attackers targeting Asian organizations as well. ThreatBook ATI’s capabilities are particularly timely, with 34% of cyber-attacks worldwide taking place within the Asia Pacific[2] (APAC).

A further noteworthy feature of ThreatBook ATI are its low false positive rates. ThreatBook’s proprietary intelligence collection systems, which operate globally and in real time, employs dozens of analysis engines to deeply mine enormous raw datasets.

False positives are filtered through AI-based models, followed by cross-verification by professional security analysts. ATI also applies AI to classify and label threat reports, transforming unstructured intelligence into structured insights, and features a built-in assistant that can rapidly correlate data to answer analysts’ questions.

This layered process ensures the intelligence remains highly accurate and reliable. Over 14 billion attack records are identified daily, including over 80 million malicious inbound internet protocols (IPs), more than six billion malware files, over 7,000 high risk vulnerabilities, and more than 600 zero-day vulnerabilities. 

\

Integration with existing security stacks is key. Studies repeatedly find that a single unified platform, which provides a centralized view of cyber risks across the entire organization, is a priority for cybersecurity teams around the world[3]. ThreatBook ATI is highly compatible with existing security stacks. Its output is available in both machine-readable and human-readable formats, making integration straight-forward.

Customer access is hassle-free. For TIPs, ThreatBook ATI can be purchased through platform marketplaces, or can be integrated through feeds or application programming interfaces (APIs).

For SOCs, ThreatBook ATI feeds integrate easily with security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, firewalls and other security tools. While for cybersecurity analysts, ThreatBook ATI is accessible globally via a web portal.

ThreatBook ATI is a timely addition to the company’s acclaimed suite of cybersecurity solutions. Since 2015, thousands of enterprise organizations globally have placed their trust in Threatbook across the entire threat lifecycle — from detection to analysis, response and protection; all powered by the company’s proprietary intelligence core.

In 2025 alone, leading analyst firms have recognized ThreatBook, featuring the company in Forrester’s Network Analysis And Visibility Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025 report, and the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response (NDR). In both instances, ThreatBook was one of a limited number of vendors recognized.

About ThreatBook

ThreatBook is a global cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat intelligence, detection, and response. Founded in 2015, ThreatBook equips enterprises, governments, and service providers with the clarity and context needed to defend against evolving digital risks.

By combining artificial intelligence with deep threat intelligence, ThreatBook delivers real-time visibility, hyper-accurate detections, and early-warning insights against nation-state actors, cybercriminal groups, and emerging attack campaigns. With unique vantage points from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond, ThreatBook provides intelligence coverage that bridges Eastern and Western threat landscapes, offering an unmatched perspective for global defenders.

ThreatBook: Act with Intelligence that Matters. To learn more, users can visit www.threatbook.io or follow them on LinkedIn.

[1] ThreatBook ATI is not available in mainland China.

[2] https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value/report/2025-threat-intelligence-index

[3] https://www.msspalert.com/native/the-strategic-shift-toward-unified-cybersecurity-platforms

Contact

Belmont Communications on behalf of ThreatBook

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Cybernewswire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

\ \

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

