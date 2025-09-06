Three Of Hard Rock’s Most Successful Women Collaborate — And Hit No. 1

Poppy’s “End of You,” featuring Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante, opens at No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S., dethroning Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance.” MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 14: Amy Lee of Evanescence performs at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on December 14, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Javier Bragado/Redferns) Redferns

Hard rock and metal are so often associated solely with men, but there are plenty of women who rock just as hard as their male counterparts. Three of the most successful in those genres — Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante — have collaborated on a new track together, and it’s the biggest new hit at the outset of the new tracking week in America.

“End of You” Opens at No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S.

Poppy’s new single, “End of You,” featuring Amy Lee from Evanescence and Courtney LaPlante, lead singer of heavy metal band Spiritbox, arrived on Friday (September 5). As of the time of writing, “End of You” leads the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States.

Lady Gaga Forced From No. 1

The cut replaces Lady Gaga’s new single “The Dead Dance” at No. 1, taking over as the bestselling song on the platform right now. The pop/dance superstar dropped her new tune mid-week as the second installment of season two of Netflix’s Wednesday dropped, as she’s featured in the new season.

A Standalone Single — For Now

For the moment, “End of You” appears to be a standalone single, but it could precede a new era for Poppy. She spent 2024 promoting her album Negative Spaces, and that full-length produced singles like “No Way Out,” “They’re All Around Us,” and “The Cost of Giving Up.”

Zac Brown Band and Of Monsters and Men Also Launch

Only a few tunes break into the top 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart this Friday. Two tracks by Zac Brown Band — “Butterfly” with Dolly Parton and “Give It Away” — appear at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, giving the group a pair of strong sellers this frame.

A pair of songs by Of Monsters and Men — “Dream Team” and “The Towering Skyscraper at the End of the Road” — sit just beneath the region at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively. But this ranking could change as Friday progresses, as early surges often reshuffle positions throughout the day.