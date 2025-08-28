Three of Trump's 11 Federal Reserve Chair candidates are open to cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 28 that according to CNBC, the Trump administration is considering at least 11 candidates to succeed the current Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, at least three of whom have publicly expressed a positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently announced that the candidates include Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Fed Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson, Fed Governor Chris Waller, Deputy Chair of Supervision Michelle Bowman, and former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey. Also mentioned are Marc Sumerlin, former economic advisor to the Bush administration; David Zervos, chief market strategist at Jefferies; and Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer for global fixed income.

Jefferies has close ties to the cryptocurrency sector, having supported the IPOs of crypto-related companies such as eToro and Circle Internet Group, and investing in Michael Saylor's Bitcoin initiative in its early stages. Meanwhile, BlackRock's Rieder has a positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies, stating that Bitcoin could become a key component of asset allocation and believing that cryptocurrencies "will exist for the long term."

In addition, Federal Reserve candidates Waller and Bowman have also recently expressed an open attitude towards cryptocurrencies. Bowman suggested that Federal Reserve employees could invest in cryptocurrencies to better understand the technology, while Waller believes that the banking industry does not need to be afraid of encrypted payment technology.

In contrast, the current chairman, Powell, is more cautious about cryptocurrencies and has said that Bitcoin is more of a competitor to gold than a substitute for the US dollar.