Three Swiss banks complete interbank payment pilot using Ethereum

PANews reported on September 16th that Swiss banks UBS , PostFinance , and Sygnum have successfully tested interbank payments on the Ethereum blockchain, using deposit tokens to enable legal settlement between banks without the need for traditional payment systems. The pilot, which covered peer-to-peer payments between clients and the exchange of deposit tokens for assets, demonstrated both technical and legal feasibility. The next step is to encourage participation from more banks, infrastructure providers, and regulators to explore large-scale deployment of the system.

