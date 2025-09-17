Three wallets deposited 7.25 billion TOSHI worth $6.15 million to Coinbase

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, TOSHI's price rose by approximately 90% after its listing on multiple centralized exchanges. Three wallet addresses (possibly belonging to the same entity) deposited 7.25 billion TOSHI, valued at $6.15 million, into Coinbase, generating a profit of $1.415 million. This entity had paid $4.738 million to withdraw these TOSHI from Coinbase two months prior.
