Thrive XION Unveils Investment Program to Drive Mainstream Blockchain Adoption

Thrive Protocol, a crypto start-up offering venture funding to drive innovation in the blockchain landscape, has introduced the ‘Thrive XION Investment Program’. Through this initiative, Thrive Protocol ensures efficient capital allocation flows to projects building the bridge between blockchain and mainstream users. Along with that, XION is all set to empower builders in creating real users, real revenue, and real mainstream adoption.

Basically, the motive behind this collaboration is to prepare the users and developers for bridging blockchain with mainstream adoption potential. XION already provides its services seamlessly and is compatible with mobile native abilities. XION removes complex crypto mechanics and facilitates users with Web3 infrastructure while maintaining full decentralization and security. Thrive Protocol has released this news through its official X account.

Empowering Entrepreneurs through Web3 Funding and Support

XION is building a future for consumers where they will get Web3 services powered by AI to make such programs that are compatible and beneficial. Thrive Protocol will offer funding to XION for top entrepreneurs and projects. Consumers will use that funding to innovate in Web3 with mainstream adoption.

This investment provides support for innovators to make smart contract development and deployment, code review and audit coverage, marketing (events, competitions, leaderboards), hiring for special technical needs, and full deployment. At the same time, XION brings mainstream adoption with practical, real-world applications for consumers.

In this agreement, both FinTech firms have taken significant steps regarding the privacy of consumer apps, mobile-native dApps, and real-world utility. Furthermore, they have proposed two tracks: innovation track and migration track, applications built from scratch and transitioning Web2 to Web3 proven projects.

Thrive Protocol and XION are Accelerating Web2 to Web3 Adoption

In short, Thrive Protocol and XION are investing in the improvement and advancement for developers and users to experience real users, real revenue, and real mainstream adoption. This collaboration is far more than a partnership, because its objective is to transfer the users from Web2 to Web3 with advanced technology.

XION and Thrive Protocol have announced the founder program bonus for every approved team to XION’s accelerator, such as: Dev hours with XION engineering, investor introduction, pitch deck reviews, and exclusive founder network access.