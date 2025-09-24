PANews reported on September 24th that the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (TZUP), the social media company backed by the Trump family, has approved a $10 million share repurchase program, which will continue until December 31, 2026. This follows the completion of a previously announced $1 million share repurchase program in September 2025. As of September 19, 2025, Thumzup had repurchased 212,432 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $4.71 per share, spending approximately $1 million. Thumzup also highlighted the progress of its digital asset treasury strategy. The company currently holds 19,106 Bitcoins and approximately 7.5 million Dogecoins.PANews reported on September 24th that the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (TZUP), the social media company backed by the Trump family, has approved a $10 million share repurchase program, which will continue until December 31, 2026. This follows the completion of a previously announced $1 million share repurchase program in September 2025. As of September 19, 2025, Thumzup had repurchased 212,432 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $4.71 per share, spending approximately $1 million. Thumzup also highlighted the progress of its digital asset treasury strategy. The company currently holds 19,106 Bitcoins and approximately 7.5 million Dogecoins.

Thumzup Media Announces $10 Million Share Buyback Program

By: PANews
2025/09/24 22:14
PANews reported on September 24th that the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (TZUP), the social media company backed by the Trump family, has approved a $10 million share repurchase program, which will continue until December 31, 2026. This follows the completion of a previously announced $1 million share repurchase program in September 2025. As of September 19, 2025, Thumzup had repurchased 212,432 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $4.71 per share, spending approximately $1 million. Thumzup also highlighted the progress of its digital asset treasury strategy. The company currently holds 19,106 Bitcoins and approximately 7.5 million Dogecoins.

