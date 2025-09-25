TLDR Thumzup shares rise 5.05% with $10M buyback & crypto expansion in digital assets. Thumzup announces $10M buyback and invests in Bitcoin, Dogecoin for growth. Thumzup’s stock jumps as it repurchases shares and expands into digital assets. Thumzup’s buyback plan & crypto investments fuel growth and investor confidence. Thumzup’s $10M buyback program and crypto strategy [...] The post Thumzup Media(TZUP) Stock : Sees Positive Movement Amid $10 Million Share Buyback and Crypto Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Thumzup shares rise 5.05% with $10M buyback & crypto expansion in digital assets. Thumzup announces $10M buyback and invests in Bitcoin, Dogecoin for growth. Thumzup’s stock jumps as it repurchases shares and expands into digital assets. Thumzup’s buyback plan & crypto investments fuel growth and investor confidence. Thumzup’s $10M buyback program and crypto strategy [...] The post Thumzup Media(TZUP) Stock : Sees Positive Movement Amid $10 Million Share Buyback and Crypto Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Thumzup Media(TZUP) Stock : Sees Positive Movement Amid $10 Million Share Buyback and Crypto Growth

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 03:52
Thumzup Media  (TZUP) saw its stock rise by 5.05%, reaching $4.78, with a brief but sharp spike in its price. The stock stabilized around $4.77 as the trading session progressed, reflecting market confidence.

Thumzup Media  (TZUP)

This increase comes amid the announcement of a substantial share buyback program and the company’s expansion into digital assets.

Thumzup Announces $10 Million Share Buyback Program

Thumzup Media Corporation recently revealed a $10 million share repurchase program, effective through December 31, 2026. This is in addition to the $1 million buyback program that the company completed in September 2025. The company repurchased a total of 212,432 shares for approximately $1 million at an average price of $4.71 per share.

According to the company’s CEO, Robert Steele, the repurchase program highlights their confidence in Thumzup’s long-term strategy. Steele emphasized that the company’s balanced approach between accumulating digital assets and investing in its infrastructure will ensure sustained growth. The buyback initiative aims to enhance shareholder value and strengthen the company’s position in the market.

The $10 million repurchase program is seen as a clear indication of Thumzup’s financial stability and its commitment to delivering consistent returns. This announcement also aligns with the company’s strategy to build a solid financial foundation while positioning itself for future growth. The decision reflects an overall positive outlook from the leadership.

Thumzup Expands Digital Asset Holdings with Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Thumzup Media continues to make strides in the digital asset space with notable investments in Bitcoin and Dogecoin. As of September 2025, the company holds 19.106 Bitcoins and approximately 7.5 million Dogecoins. This growing digital asset portfolio demonstrates Thumzup’s belief in the potential of cryptocurrencies as part of its diversified financial strategy.

The company’s strategic acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, a dogecoin mining operation, is a significant step forward. The acquisition includes 2,500 mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 scheduled for delivery later this year. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval and customary closing conditions, which are expected to proceed smoothly.

Thumzup’s investment in cryptocurrency positions it to capitalize on the expanding digital asset market. The company’s leadership sees this move as an essential part of its strategy to build a robust and diverse financial portfolio. With these growing digital assets, Thumzup is positioning itself for long-term success in the evolving crypto space.

Thumzup’s Strategic Direction and Future Growth

Thumzup’s ongoing initiatives reflect a strong and forward-looking strategy. The combination of share repurchase programs and expanding digital asset holdings suggests the company is preparing for long-term growth. By balancing its traditional business with innovations in digital assets, Thumzup is setting itself up for success in both the stock market and the evolving cryptocurrency sector.

The recent announcements have helped strengthen investor confidence in the company, positioning Thumzup as a disruptor in the advertising and digital asset industries. With a solid financial foundation, expanding digital holdings, and a clear growth strategy, Thumzup is moving forward with a clear vision.

 

