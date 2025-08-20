Thumzup to Merge with Dogecoin Miner Dogehash Technologies in Historic Deal

TLDR

Thumzup plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in a $50 million all-stock deal.

The merger will focus on becoming the world’s leading Dogecoin mining platform.

Thumzup will leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure to boost miner economics.

The deal includes 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners and a renewable energy plan for expansion.

Thumzup, a social media company backed by Donald Trump Jr., has announced its entry into the crypto mining sector with the acquisition of Dogehash Technologies. This all-stock deal, valued at $50 million, marks Thumzup’s shift into a new business direction. The acquisition is aimed at making Thumzup a leading player in the Dogecoin mining industry.

Dogehash Technologies specializes in mining cryptocurrencies that use the Scrypt algorithm, which is primarily used by Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). The company currently operates 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America, powered by renewable electricity. As part of the deal, Thumzup will absorb Dogehash’s operations and rename the combined entity as “Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc.”

Thumzup Acquisition Deal and Future Vision

Under the terms of the deal, Dogehash shareholders will exchange their equity for 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock. The new company will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “XDOG.” The transaction is expected to close by the end of this year.

This move comes after Thumzup raised $50 million in a common stock offering in July, part of which will fund the acquisition and a new crypto mining division.

The merger will help Thumzup expand its operations, including the addition of Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure through staking in decentralized finance (DeFi) products. Thumzup aims to enhance miner economics and increase yield beyond the base block rewards from Dogecoin mining. This strategy positions Thumzup to play a significant role in the Dogecoin mining ecosystem.

Thumzup Growing Crypto Treasury

Thumzup has been building its crypto treasury since the announcement of its $50 million offering. The company plans to add BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and XRP to its balance sheet while strengthening its mining infrastructure. The acquisition of Dogehash Technologies fits perfectly into this strategy, as it positions Thumzup as a key player in the crypto mining space.

Thumzup’s move into mining is backed by a solid financial strategy, with capital from the stock offering allocated to further investment in digital assets. This commitment to acquiring significant crypto assets reflects the company’s desire to become a dominant force in the crypto industry.

Impact on Dogecoin and Litecoin Mining

The acquisition could have a significant impact on the Dogecoin mining space. By leveraging Dogehash’s established infrastructure, Thumzup will be able to scale operations quickly. With plans for further expansion, the merged entity could enhance the mining capabilities for Dogecoin, benefiting from increased efficiency and higher yields.

Additionally, Dogehash’s focus on renewable energy for mining aligns with broader industry trends towards sustainability in crypto mining.

Dogecoin and Litecoin miners will likely benefit from this expanded network, as the combined company works to strengthen the economics of Dogecoin mining. Thumzup’s strategic use of Layer-2 infrastructure and DeFi staking products is expected to create new avenues for miners to maximize their earnings.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

At the time of the announcement, Thumzup’s stock price had dipped by 30%, settling at $5.89. However, the company remains up 132.77% over the past six months, reflecting growing investor interest in its new direction.

The market has responded positively to the company’s commitment to expanding its crypto holdings and its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies.

While the drop in stock price may be attributed to general market fluctuations, the long-term outlook for Thumzup remains strong. The integration of Dogehash’s mining operations and the company’s broader crypto strategy could position it for sustained growth in the rapidly evolving digital asset sector.

