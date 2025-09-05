Thumzup Unveils Bold $250M Dogecoin and Bitcoin Mining Plan

By: Coincentral
2025/09/05 23:05
Multichain
MULTI$0.079-10.17%

TLDR

  • Thumzup pivots to crypto, betting $250M on Dogecoin mining dominance.
  • Nasdaq firm Thumzup rebrands as Dogehash, acquiring 2,500 Dogecoin rigs.
  • From ads to crypto: Thumzup invests $250M into mining and digital assets.
  • Thumzup goes blockchain-first with Dogecoin mining and multi-asset treasury.
  • Crypto shift: Thumzup buys Dogehash, eyes $22M–$103M annual mining returns.

Thumzup Media Corporation has launched a $250 million strategy to enter large-scale crypto mining. The Nasdaq-listed firm will expand its digital asset holdings and integrate mining operations into its long-term growth model. This pivot repositions Thumzup as a blockchain-focused enterprise with Dogecoin at the center.

Dogecoin Mining Takes Center Stage

Thumzup signed an agreement to acquire Dogehash Technologies to accelerate its Dogecoin mining capabilities. The acquisition includes 2,500 active mining rigs and an additional 1,000 units ordered for future deployment. This expansion supports the company’s shift from advertising to crypto infrastructure.

The company expects this move to deliver scalable, recurring revenue driven by mining operations. Based on current Dogecoin market levels, Thumzup projects annual returns of $22 million to $103 million. It plans to leverage Dogehash’s partnership with ElphaPex to secure mining hardware at scale.

After closing, Thumzup will rebrand as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc. and adopt the ticker “XDOG” on Nasdaq. This strategic alignment aims to build shareholder value through infrastructure-backed digital asset exposure. The deal will finalize pending shareholder approval before year-end.

Bitcoin Buys Support Treasury Strategy

Thumzup added Bitcoin to its balance sheet as part of a treasury strategy approved by its board. The company confirmed two $1 million Bitcoin purchases early this year. This initiative helps diversify treasury assets and signal commitment to blockchain integration.

The firm also authorized exposure to Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and USD Coin. These holdings position Thumzup as a multi-asset crypto participant. Its total digital asset authorization currently stands at $250 million.

Coinbase Prime now supports Thumzup with institutional custody and a Bitcoin-backed credit facility. This partnership offers access to high-level trading and security infrastructure, which the company expects will support future asset purchases and operational scaling.

Litecoin, Ether, Solana, XRP and USDC Join Holdings

Thumzup expanded into other top digital assets. It now holds Litecoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple (XRP), and USD Coin in its growing treasury, reflecting broader exposure to blockchain ecosystems.

Each holding serves to balance risk and leverage liquidity across decentralized finance markets. Thumzup views this mix as foundational to its long-term asset diversification. The company plans to allocate capital across coins based on market cycles and utility trends.

Thumzup aims to achieve both capital appreciation and yield generation. The strategy uses a mix of mining, staking, and trading to monetize holdings. The company believes this approach enhances revenue reliability and future growth.

Strategic Funding and Market Realignment

Thumzup raised $6.5 million in June and an additional $50 million in August. These funds came from share offerings priced at $6 and $10 respectively. The capital supports crypto expansion, including acquisitions and mining infrastructure.

The firm’s pivot away from social media tech is now structurally backed by a crypto advisory board. This board includes Alex Hoffman of DogeOS, signaling ecosystem alignment. Thumzup continues to operate its advertising platform but focuses on crypto for growth.

Thumzup listed on Nasdaq with a $5 share price in October last year. It now trades with a $90.37 million market cap and sees higher-than-average volatility. Technical indicators currently suggest a downward trend, though strategic shifts may influence future movement.

 

The post Thumzup Unveils Bold $250M Dogecoin and Bitcoin Mining Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689-1.30%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4182+1.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.15851-0.47%
Share
PANews2025/03/21 12:35
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.01-10.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.316+0.61%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06522-0.68%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08175-5.05%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2282-3.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717-2.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins