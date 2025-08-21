Tidal Trust II Pushes Bold XRP ETF Filing as SEC Shifts Its Stance

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 20:14
TLDR

  • Tidal Trust II submitted a filing to the SEC for a leveraged long XRP ETF.
  • The proposed XRP ETF targets 150 to 200 percent leveraged exposure to daily XRP price changes.
  • The fund also uses an options income strategy that aims to generate additional cash flow.
  • Ripple gained momentum after the SEC removed its five-year fundraising cap.
  • Teucrium’s 2x Long Daily XRP ETF recently surpassed four hundred million dollars in assets.

Tidal Trust II has filed a Post-Effective Amendment with the SEC to register the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income XRP ETF. The fund proposes 150%–200% leveraged exposure to XRP price movements while combining an income-generating options strategy. This filing highlights Wall Street’s growing push to expand crypto investment products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP ETF Gains Regulatory Attention

The XRP ETF aims to provide long-term capital growth with current income as a secondary objective. The fund uses leveraged exposure alongside covered call spreads to generate additional returns. This approach balances amplified price movements with reduced risk from leveraged trading.

Ripple has also gained momentum following the resolution of its lawsuit with the SEC. The regulator recently lifted Ripple’s five-year fundraising cap, allowing unlimited accredited investor fundraising. This policy shift could open greater funding opportunities for the company and boost market participation.

Moreover, NYSE Arca previously approved Teucrium’s 2x Long Daily XRP ETF, which has already drawn significant investor interest. That product surpassed $400 million in assets within months of launch. The success signals rising institutional demand for leveraged XRP investment vehicles.

Market Awaits SEC Decision on Altcoin ETFs

Alongside the XRP ETF, Tidal Trust II also filed for a leveraged Solana ETF. This shows growing institutional interest in altcoin products beyond traditional leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Both funds could strengthen trading volumes and provide new tools for structured portfolios.

The Solana product’s strategy mirrors that of the XRP ETF, offering amplified returns with income generation. Options-based spreads help mitigate volatility while enhancing yield opportunities. This design may attract pension funds, insurers, and retirement accounts seeking diversified digital asset exposure.

ETF analyst Nate Geraci has noted that October marks the final SEC deadline for several pending altcoin ETF decisions. Given shifting regulatory sentiment, he suggested approvals could arrive by then. The market is preparing for broader access to crypto-linked products through regulated channels.

Demand Rises for Leveraged XRP ETF Products

SEC Chair Paul Atkins recently said, “very few” tokens should be categorized as securities. His remarks signal a softer stance toward digital assets. In addition, Project Crypto aims to modernize securities laws to support blockchain-driven markets.

The Tidal Trust II XRP ETF filing underscores how quickly the digital asset landscape is evolving. Demand for leveraged XRP ETF products is accelerating, supported by strong inflows to Teucrium’s existing fund. Regulatory adjustments now appear to be paving the way for broader adoption.

The post Tidal Trust II Pushes Bold XRP ETF Filing as SEC Shifts Its Stance appeared first on CoinCentral.

