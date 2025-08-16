Tiger Global bought 125,000 Class A shares of Circle in Q2

By: PANews
2025/08/16 16:57
PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Tiger Global Management (TIGER GLOBAL) filed its second-quarter holdings report (13F) for the period ending June 30, 2025, as disclosed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Statistics show that Tiger Global added seven stocks to its portfolio and increased its holdings in 19 stocks during the second quarter. At the same time, Tiger Global reduced its holdings in six stocks and liquidated two. Among these, 125,000 Class A shares of stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL.US) were newly purchased. Circle's stock performed strongly upon its IPO in June, and its market capitalization has since increased nearly fivefold from its IPO price. Just two months after completing one of the most high-profile public offerings in recent years, the stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL.US) reported a second-quarter loss while exceeding revenue expectations.

