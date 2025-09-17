TikTok ‘framework’ deal overshadows U.S.-China trade talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives to meet Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, to continue discussions on trade, economic and national security issues, in Madrid on Sept. 14, 2025.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiations concluded in Spain Monday, after two days of talks on several sticking points ranging from tariff rates, export controls and the imminent deadline for a divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok.

Talks on trade were overshadowed by a “framework” deal regarding the social media platform, announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Monday.

“It’s between two private parties, but the commercial terms have been agreed upon,” he said from U.S.-China talks in Madrid. Both President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to discuss the terms.

The news comes ahead of a Wednesday deadline to either divest TikTok’s U.S. business or shut down the social media app in the country.

Bessent led negotiations alongside Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the U.S. side, with the Chinese represented by Vice Premier He Lifeng and top trade negotiator Li Chenggang.

There were no major developments in trade discussions, however, with Greer saying talks on “those kinds of things” had been “deferred” to another time. “We were very focused on TikTok,” he added.

The meetings in Madrid mark the fourth round of bilateral meetings in four months, after both sides reached an agreement in May to pause most of the steep tariffs and walk back some of their mutual restrictions. A trip to Washington by Chinese senior trade negotiator Li Chenggang last month yielded little progress.

Tensions between the countries have ramped up in recent days. Over the weekend, China launched two investigations targeting the U.S. semiconductor industry, including an anti-dumping probe relating to certain American-made analog IC chips, along with an anti-discrimination investigation into U.S. moves against the Chinese chip sector.

The investigations were kicked off after the U.S. added 23 more China-based companies to its entity list last Friday.

On Monday, China’s market regulator said that a preliminary investigation found Nvidia was in violation of the country’s anti-competition laws, adding that a further probe into the U.S. chip giant will be carried out.

After the end of the talks Monday, Bessent described the Nvidia investigation announcement as “poor timing.”

Nvidia has become “a leverage for both sides,” with the extended probe as “clearly part of negotiation tactics run by Beijing to show its tough side to Washington,” said George Chen, partner of digital practice at business advisory The Asia Group.