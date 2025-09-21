Tilted Partners with Majyo Treasure to Transform the Future of Web3 Gaming

Tilted is excited to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Majyo Treasure to infuse artificial intelligence into blockchain-powered gaming. This partnership is designed to empower players and creators by bringing fresh opportunities for them. With this, the alliance aims to build an innovative future for Web3 gaming that will be presented in entirely new ways.

Tilted, an AI-powered platform for gaming economies, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Majyo Treasure, is an idle RPG mini-game, powered by Sei and developed by MokokoStudio.

Tilted Integrates its AI-Powered Platform into RPG Fun

Through Majyo Treasure, users can gain on-chain idle RPG experience that will be lighthearted and immersive. The platform’s synergy with Tilted enables it to take this experience a step forward. The AI-powered platform of Tilted is set to build structured data from live gameplay, empowering creator economies.

The initiative introduces features such as the Streaming Marketplace and the Tag & Earn ecosystem. This opportunity enables players to enjoy a casual RPG journey while tagging memorable in-game moments. Besides this, they can now progress faster and earn beyond just playing.

Tilted and Majyo Treasure Redefining the Future of Play-to-Earn

Through this partnership, Tilted and Majyo Treasure are poised to evolve the true nature of gaming. In this phenomenon, entertainment and meaningful contribution go hand-in-hand. Every player can now leverage Tilted’s unique approach to become a creator and a stakeholder rather than just a participant in the digital economy.

In this collaboration, Majyo Treasure brings fun and accessibility, while Tilted offers the real-world impact of the time spent on playing. Together, Tilted and Majyo Treasure are set to create a future at the intersection of gameplay, community engagement, and economic opportunities.