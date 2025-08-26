Tim Draper Says Bitcoin Will Completely Transform Economy, Still Targets $250K BTC

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/26 08:30
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is seizing the spotlight as the ultimate safeguard against inflation, AI disruption, and reckless policy, with Tim Draper backing its rise as unstoppable and inevitable.

Tim Draper Declares Bitcoin a Lifeline in Era of AI, Inflation, and Policy Chaos

Venture capitalist Tim Draper, a well-known early investor in Tesla, Spacex, Skype, Coinbase, and Robinhood, underscored his long-standing optimism on bitcoin during an interview with CNBC on Aug. 25. The Draper Associates founder described the present as a pivotal moment for technology and finance:

He added a broader perspective on disruption, noting: “Three things that are really major. One is bitcoin is going to completely transform the economy. One is that A.I. is going to take all our jobs. And one is that stem cells are going to make us live forever. So bitcoin, live forever, and lose your job.”

Discussing the digital asset’s price trajectory, Draper reaffirmed a target he has maintained for years: “I’ve been predicting $250,000 for a bitcoin for a long time. It turns out I haven’t been right yet. But we’ve gotten halfway there. So that’s very exciting.” He characterized bitcoin as a strategic protection against poor policy choices, stating: “ Bitcoin is a hedge against bad governance—against government spending, inflation … Bitcoin is your alternative that allows you to deal with the major changes that are happening in government policies over time. You’re seeing it in many different places.”

He further reinforced his view:

On the regulatory environment, Draper pointed to improving conditions for digital assets in the United States: “I think the government is aligned with us in saying: ‘Hey, we’re going to create clear regulations for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins and a number of other new technologies.’ And at the same time, government spending just keeps going up. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s Republican or Democrat in there.” When pressed about altcoins, Draper acknowledged ongoing innovation across the crypto sector but emphasized bitcoin’s gravitational advantage. He opined: “All of these smaller cryptocurrencies are experimenting and doing interesting things. And all the great engineers are porting those to bitcoin. So there is a gravitational pull toward bitcoin.”

