Time Out Market Opens In Union Square With Chef-Driven Street Food

A patty at Patty Palace by Chef Kwame, now open at Time Out Market Union Square in Manhattan Patty Palace by Chef Kwame

A new 10,000-square-foot food hall just opened in Manhattan

Time Out Market opened its new Union Square market in late September, offering seven kitchens, a full-service bar, communal tables and around 240 seats, including an outdoor terrace.

The Manhattan iteration of Time Out Market is the brand’s 13th opening, following a Budapest market opening in mid-September, and the flagship which debuted in Dumbo circa 2019.

“Time Out Market New York, Union Square is a celebration of outstanding local culinary talents spanning diverse influences and flavors,” said Virginia Rector-Birbal, Vice President at US Time Out Markets. “Compared to our existing larger flagships, this is our first smaller neighborhood Market, dedicated to highlighting rising talents alongside local favorites as well as emerging home-grown artists, and to being a space for the local community to come together, from people living and working in this neighborhood, students from nearby universities, or visitors wanting to experience local food and culture.”

A Margherita Classica pie from Fornino Fornino

What to Eat at Time Out Market Union Square

Time Out Market Union Square offers a lineup of global eats by well known local brands and chefs including Patty Palace by Chef Kwame Onwuachi, Kebabwala by Unapologetic Foods, Taqueria El Chato, Lori Jayne Burger, Fornino Pizza, Kam Rai Thai, and Paninoteca by Anthony. A coffee and pastry showcase includes gooey cinnamon rolls from Sunday Morning; croissants, egg muffins, and navettes from Épicerie Boulud; buttery shortbread from Shortbread Society; and Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding, brownies, and New York–style cheesecakes. The bar features signature cocktails alongside rotating local and craft beers, wine, plus mocktails and non-alcoholic options.

While much of the food is designed to enjoy efficiently, the culinary options at the market offer a taste of much higher end dining across the city. Onwuachi’s restaurannt Tatiana at Lincoln Center remains one of the most difficult reservations to secure in New York City. His market menu spotlights Jamaican patties, reimagined with his signature creativity. Fillings include curried chicken, beef and jerk mushroom, tucked into coco bread with ginger-cabbage slaw, jerk BBQ sauce and green seasoning aioli.

“Food is about joy, history, and community,” said Onwuachi. “Patties carry all of that—I grew up eating them in the Bronx after school and with my family, and I’m thrilled to share this next chapter with New Yorkers at Time Out Market Union Square.”

Kebabwala by Unapologetic Foods, is a new concept by the Indian restaurant group responsible for more of the city’s most saught after tables including Adda, Semma, and Dhamaka at Essex Market. Restaurateurs Roni Mazumdar and Chef Chintan Pandya aim to recreate India’s street cart culture indoors via open-fire cooking and bold flavors. The kebab menu includes chicken tikka, lamb seekh, American Wagyu beef ribeye, and house-made paneer (cited by many as the best in New York), all served with mint chutney. Chicken Biryani, cooked dum style, is available in limited quantities. An egg paratha roll with spiced onion and chutney, a saffron rice bowl with kachumber salad and sweet peppers, butter masala, mini samosas, and korma with a sweet onion yogurt gravy are other offerings to be paired with mango lassis.

“We are excited to bring authentic Indian street food that one would find in Delhi to the new Time Out Market, it’s the perfect place for this type of food to be enjoyed,” said Mazumdar.

Time Out Market Union Square is located at on the ground floor of Zero Irving (124 E. 14th Street) and open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.