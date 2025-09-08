TLGY Acquisition Corp. and StablecoinX Assets Inc. announced an additional $530 million in PIPE financing, bringing total committed PIPE proceeds to $890 million in support of their proposed business combination and a multi‑year treasury strategy focused on accumulating ENA, the Ethena protocol’s native token. The financing—priced at $10 per share—includes participation from YZi Labs, Brevan […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tlgy-and-stablecoinx-secure-890-million-pipe-to-build-ena-treasury-for-ethena-ecosystem/